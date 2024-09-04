Maddie Scheier tops competition in Women’s 5K as her Hurricanes place second

The Miami Hurricanes cross-country team kicked off their season this past Friday, August 31, at

the FAU Invitational hosted in Boca Raton, FL.



The sophomore, Maddie Scheier, flew through the 5K in 17:44.3 besting 75 other runners.

Scheier’s new personal best took her to the top of the podium for the first time in her career and

now ranks as the seventh-fastest time in Miami’s cross-country record book.



Junior, Lexi Arambulo, came in next for the Canes at 12, and the two true freshmen, Eloise

Stuart and Milla Cronin crossed next at 13 and 14. Sophomore, Emma Hencock ran just above

six minutes to place 15th, and just behind was freshman Peyton Dolan placing 17th with a

6:05.4. All Canes placed within the top 35 to lead Miami to the second place spot with a total of

47 points in the invitational trailing just FAU.



On the men’s side, two Canes finished within the top three. Junior, Enrique Borrego, finished

with an astounding 15:26 flat to take second place, and right behind came senior Cormac

O’Brien who placed third. All Canes placed within the top 38 out of 84 runners which allowed

the team to place first in the invitational with a total of 39 points. FGCU and FAU trailed at 45

and 80 points, respectively.



The Canes meet next in Tallahassee to run the FSU Pre-Regional on September 27, 2024.