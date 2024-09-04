Pop on the Patio: Patio Jams presents Athena

Already missing the summer music festival aesthetic? Have no fear — you can catch live performances all semester long. Coming up this week, head to Lakeside Patio on Sept. 5 to catch performer Athena Pacanins’ debut Patio Jams performance.

Comparing her to Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift, according to Patio Jams organizer Julia Margalit, Athena has a “fun, indie style.”

Margalit’s excitement for Athena’s upcoming show was clear.

“We love high energy,” Margalit said. “We love people who interact with the crowd.”

The Miami native has been pursuing a career in music since she was 16. Now, she’s thrilled to be performing at one of UM’s iconic stages. After seeing many of her peers from the Frost School perform at Patio Jams, she decided to debut in her junior year.

“[Patio Jams] is actually on my 2024 bucket list,” Athena said. “It’s definitely been a goal of mine since freshman year.”

Performing outdoors in the Miami heat is something Athena’s never done. She’s found unique ways to prepare herself for the venue.

“I have literally been prepping like I’m running a marathon,” Athena said when asked about her rehearsal process. “Like, I’ll tell my sister, ‘don’t bother me, I’m going to do my jumping jacks while singing.’”

This never deterred her from choosing a demanding setlist. Fans can expect Athena to perform a range of 14 songs. Four will be original works, including her new single, “Secret Lovergirl.”

She’s been planning the performance tirelessly with her band. Athena prioritizes collaboration over working solo.

“Collaboration will get you everywhere because it helps you build connections,” Athena said. “It makes you better. It inspires you.”

Although she’s an artist who thrives in a group setting, Athena has taken much of the show into her own hands, carefully crafting each aspect of her performance.

“I feel like a movie director,” Athena said. “I have this vision, and this is what I’m going to do, and when it’s executed, sometimes it’s even better than I had expected it to be.”

As a self described perfectionist, Athena has thrown herself into the planning of her show. Audiences can expect a show that has been rehearsed down to each individual lyric and tune.

Fans of the weekly Thursday shows can get ready for an unforgettable performance that will have them singing along to their favorite pop hits as well as new tunes.

Whether you’re a diehard Patio Jams attendee, or are just looking for some entertainment in between classes, Athena is sure to make for a pleasant afternoon treat.

Head over to the Lakeside Patio at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 5 to reignite that summer music feel and support UM’s local pop star, Athena.

Also, be sure to follow Athena on Instagram @athenamariamusic for future performance dates and music.