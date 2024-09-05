Miami Looks to Stay Hot in Their 2024 Home Opener Against FAMU

As the No. 12 ranked Hurricanes kick off their 2024 home season, they are eager to build on their impressive statement win against Florida and start a winning streak against FAMU.

Miami will face FAMU for the first time since 2016, where the Canes’ came out victorious in a 70-3 rout of the Rattlers. Both teams enter the game undefeated; the Rattlers are 2-0, and the Canes are 1-0. While FAMU is the clear underdog, Miami can’t take the Rattlers lightly as they are led by senior transfer quarterback, Daniel Richardson.

Richardson, who threw for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns in FAMU’s victory against South Carolina State last weekend, has had a solid college career, throwing for 7,960 yards over the course of five collegiate seasons. FAMU also features two solid receivers in Koby Gross and Jamari Gassett who have a combined 269 receiving yards on the season.

The new look Canes’ featuring ACC quarterback of the week Cam Ward and running back Damien Martinez look to continue their offensive prowess as they silenced “The Swamp,” in Gainesville last weekend. Ward, seeming nonchalant while throwing the football, threw for 385 yards as 112 of them were directed to Xavier Restrepo on seven receptions. Martinez had a solid 65 rushing yards, averaging 4.3 yards a carry. Coach Mario Cristobal praised his team’s success, but noted that there is still more work to be done.

“Just all in all an awesome team effort, we got to clean up a couple things we saw there, overall, awesome game,” said Coach Cristobal in his postgame presser following Miami’s 41-17 win.

FAMU’s offense, anchored by Daniel Richardson, will face a formidable Miami defense, led by ACC defensive back of the week, Jaden Harris. The Hurricanes defense held Florida’s starting quarterback Graham Mertz to 91 passing yards on 20 passing attempts before he was taken out of the game due to injury late in the 3rd quarter.

Speaking of injuries, the Hurricanes will be without standout defensive lineman Ruben Bain Jr. for Saturday’s game as he battles a soft-tissue injury. Miami’s defensive depth will be tested without the presence of Bain Jr.

Miami’s improved defensive line, highlighted by Tyler Baron, a transfer from Tennessee, and Simeon Barrow Jr., a transfer from Michigan State, proved to be no joke. Baron, with three tackles and one sack, was a force on the field. Next to him on that big defensive line was Barrow Jr., who recorded one tackle against Florida. Miami’s defensive line aims to weave through FAMU’s offensive linemen and bring Richardson down in this weekend’s game.

Look for the Hurricanes to play at the same tempo as they did last weekend: fast and aggressive. For FAMU, this is an opportunity for them to play at the next level, and they can’t afford to get off to a slow start. They have talent throughout their roster as they have 28 former FBS players, 12 coming from power four programs.“These are guys that understand that if you want to have the opportunity to play at the next level, these are the type of games that you need to play well in,” FAMU Head Coach James Colzie said when asked about this weekend’s game. Colzie remains confident as he also noted, “We have our work cut out for us. But believe me when I say we’ve faced some good FBS programs over the last couple of years. And I expect our guys to come out and play.”

The matchup promises to be an exciting one, with Miami looking to continue their strong start to the season while FAMU seeks to make a statement. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.