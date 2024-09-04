Catch “The Laramie Project” at the Ring Theatre, a story that unveils humanity

The Jerry Herman Ring Theatre is kicking off its upcoming season with Moisés Kaufman’s “The Laramie Project,” a play following the true story of a town’s reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard.

Showing from Sept. 26-29, the unique documentary-style play showcases the aftermath of his murder and how it made the people of Laramie, Wyoming face their internalized homophobia.

Highly praised by critics, The New York Times’ Ben Brantley calls this show a “very earnest and often deeply moving work of theatrical journalism.” The film adaptation has an astonishing 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Most of the script’s dialogue is extracted from interviews the writers had with Laramie citizens, adding to the compelling nature of the unique storytelling style.

In order to create such an authentic experience for the stage, members of the Tectonic Theater Project — a group founded by Kaufamn that is dedicated to developing works that explore social, political, and human issues that affect society — traveled to Laramie, Wyoming. There, they conducted and recorded hours worth of interviews for over two years.

From conversations with common civilians to religious leaders, difficult questions were asked, such as “What is the difference between tolerance and acceptance?” or “What is the role of outsiders in a community?” and “What is the societal response to a hate crime?” among many others. Putting on display the many emotions and mixed feelings of a small town reeling from the loss of Shepard.

The plot follows the factors that led to Shepard’s death, and the citizens of Laramie are challenged to face their own underlying homophobia. The dialogue not only forces the people of the town to look inward but the audience as well.

This show deals with heavy themes that are relevant today. It tackles how people are willing to look the other way when someone from a marginalized group is targeted. It sheds light on how rampant homophobia is within communities and how it’s not always explicit.

While it can be upsetting, it also sends a message of hope. It reminds its audience that there are people out there who care enough to make a difference.

Art is a powerful medium that continues to influence and inspire those who consume it. “The Laramie Project” is sure to do nothing short of that.

Tickets are available for purchase on the ring theater webpage, as well as the box office. It is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12-4 p.m. during showweeks, as well as two hours before curtain.

Be sure to follow @jerryhermanringtheatre on Instagram for show highlights and future performances.