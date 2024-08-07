What can U eat on campus this fall?

University of Miami Dining is introducing new dining options for students to try this fall.

With the final touches being put on Centennial Village, the new housing option for incoming freshmen, a two-story dining hall will be available to all students starting this fall.

The dining hall will consist of similar stations to the existing Mahoney-Pearson Dining Hall, such as the deli bar, pizza station and grill. But it will also feature an all-day breakfast, “Delicious Without,” an all-new allergen-friendly station, and .

“There are both indoor and outdoor terraces overlooking scenic lake Osceola on both the first and second floor,” said Ana Alvarez, assistant vice president of auxiliary services.

This new dining hall also has a variety of exclusive features, including “a state-of-the-art athletic training table serving UM Olympic sport student athletes, as well as a new showcase bake shop and an expanded teaching kitchen,” said Alvarez.

After 10 years, the Starbucks located in the Donna E. Shalala Student Center will have a new look with a redesigned line queue to improve speed of service.

SoCal Cantina, a popular Cali-Mex style restaurant, will be replacing Tacos and Tattoos restaurant in the University Center this fall. It will serve tacos, burritos and bowls and have a variety of gluten-free and vegetarian options.

“The Southern-California-inspired concept offers innovative, flavorful bites along with good vibes and a cool hang out.” said Alvarez.

For more information on dining options, visit www.dineoncampus.com.