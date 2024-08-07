Errands and essentials: Where to shop near campus

College is the first taste of being alone, and with that, comes the responsibility of caring for yourself. Your parents may be able to help stock your groceries and dorm essentials for the first few weeks, but you’re bound to run out of supplies at some point. Whether you want to grab some groceries or new clothes, there are a variety of options near the Coral Gables area. Here is a list of stores near campus for all of your shopping needs and wants:

Groceries:

Publix

Out-of-state students will quickly familiarize themselves with Floridian’s beloved grocery store. You can definitely get your grocery shopping in for the week, but you also may have to stop in the bakery section or deli for a classic pub sub.

This Publix is located at 134 SW 13th St Miami, FL 33130.

Whole Foods

Health nuts can enjoy all of the clean brands this store has to offer. Don’t forget to try the viral iced coffee on your way out.

This Whole Foods is located at 6701 Red Rd Coral Gables, FL 33143.

Target

The target at Dadeland is another solid option to stop for groceries. Beware, you may leave with items that were not on your original list.

This Target is located at 8364 South Dixie Highway, Miami.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is a very popular option for college students. Not only is it cheaper than some of the other stores, but how could you resist the Trader Joe’s frozen food section and seasonal items?

This Trader Joe’s is located at 211 S Dixie Hwy Coral Gables, FL 33133.

Milam’s

The classical music that blasts throughout Milam’s grocery store definitely elevates the experience here. When you check out, you will find that there is a price for being boujee. However, many of their items are high quality, and the store is located directly off of the metro.

This Milam’s is located at 3050 SW 37th Ave Miami, FL 33146.

Aldi

Aldi is another great option for college students shopping on a budget. If you’re looking for the cheapest option near campus, grab yourself some Aldi brand groceries!

This Aldi is located at 3750 S Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33133.

Drugstores:

Walgreens

Luckily, there are a few Walgreens located close to campus. There is also one inside of the Lennar Foundation Medical Center, in case you need to pick up a prescription after stopping at the student health center.

This Walgreens is located at 5555 PONCE DE LEON BLVD in Coral Gables, FL.

CVS

The walkway above Dixie Highway will lead you to many student’s favorite store, CVS! Whether it’s medicine or cleaning supplies, CVS is your one stop shop to any dorm room necessity.

This CVS is located at 1160 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL 33146.

Clothing:

Dadeland Mall

If the Miami heat (or rain) is too much to handle, an indoor shopping mall is the way to go. Enjoy all of your favorite stores and restaurants in the comfort of air conditioning. Also, Dadeland is home to the infamous Apple Store, which is there to handle any technology mishaps you come across during your time at UM.

Dadeland Mall is located at 7535 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL.

Shops at Merrick Park

If you’re looking for a tropical outdoor shopping experience, the Palm Trees at Merrick Park are sure to make for a pleasant time. Merrick Park has more higher end stores than Dadeland, plus it’s home to Yardhouse, where many students like to watch away sports games.

The Shops at Merrick Park are located at 358 San Lorenzo Ave Coral Gables, FL 33146.

Brickell City Centre

Brickell City Centre flaunts a modern, luxurious look that make it a popular destination for photoshoots. The multi-level complex is surrounded with city views that come to life with bright lights in the nighttime.

Brickell City Centre is located at 701 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130.

Miami Design District

There’s a reason the Miami Design District has a reputation for luxury among locals and tourists alike. If you’re looking to spend some money, or want to feel like a millionaire for the day, head to the Design District to treat yourself to a grand time.

The Miami Design District is located at 140 NE 39th St. Miami, FL 33137.

Coconut Grove

While many students love Coconut Grove for its nightlife, the Grove is a family-friendly place all other hours of the day. Aside from its amazing restaurants, the Grove has a few clothing stores including the Instagramable Love Shack Fancy.

Coconut Grove is located at 3250 Mary Street STE 305 Miami, FL 33133.