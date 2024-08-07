Healthy and happy: Top tips for college wellness

Your first semester in college can be stressful. With so many new things to absorb, it can be easy to let your health routine go by the wayside.

There are many aspects to your health: physical, emotional, nutritional and mental. Finding ways to maintain all of these can be difficult, especially in a new environment.

Keep reading for a list of resources to stay in your best shape while at UM.

Take advantage of the dining options

Nutrition is a crucial part of staying healthy, and students should learn how to utilize the dining options on campus so that they are properly fueled and feel their best.

Within the dining halls, there is a station called “Flame.” At Flame, you can order grilled chicken, fish, variations of a burger and other simple proteins by scanning a QR code and placing your order from your phone.

The dining halls also have a salad bar, which normally has chicken available as a topping, and assorted fruits.

Another great on-campus option is Corner Deli. Students love Corner Deli for many reasons, but the primary one is that it accepts meal swipes. Because of the restaurant’s build-your-own style, you can easily customize your meal to include the exact proteins or vegetables you’re craving.

Invest in cleanliness

Between classes, communal bathrooms, and the various events you’ll be attending, you’re bound to get sick. However, there are some easy things you can do to minimize how often you get sick and how severely.

Toss a hand sanitizer into your bag and order an air purifier for your dorm. Filtering the air should help with allergies and prevent germs from spreading, especially if your roommate gets sick.

Also, invest in cleaning supplies for your dorm (and bathroom if you have one) and form a cleaning routine with your roommates. Clorox wipes are a staple and a Swiffer mop makes cleaning the floors a breeze.

For extra cleanliness, wash your sheets and towels on the hot setting weekly.

Find a workout routine

For many people, exercise is a form of stress relief. Finding a workout routine that works for you is crucial to keeping your body and mind healthy.

The Herbert Wellness Center is a great on-campus spot to get your workouts in. Not only are there dozens of weight lifting and cardio machines, but there is even an indoor pool with a hot tub and free workout classes for students.

UM also offers a wide variety of Club Sports and Intramural Sports for students looking to casually compete. These groups are not only a great opportunity for exercise and to get outdoors, but an easy way to meet people with common interests.

If you like to run, you can also take a lap around IM field or the streets surrounding campus.

Maintain your mental health

Combating homesickness, adapting to a new environment, and managing the stress of classes can be a heavy burden.

One way to improve your mental health and work on handling stress is by visiting the Counseling Center. The Counseling Center offers telemental health, individual counseling, psychiatric assessments and other similar services. It is much better to ask for help than to suffer in silence.

You can also get involved in COPE, a program facilitating a connection between students and the Counseling Center to destigmatize mental health.

No matter what route you take to support your health, it’ll make adjusting to campus life that much easier and make you feel much more at home.