So you think you can dance? Check out these organizations

UM is home to multiple organizations that teach members international dance styles, from Hispanic salsa to Indian Bollywood. During Homecoming Week, many of these clubs and teams compete on the Lakeside Patio stage.

Whether you want to immerse yourself in cultural traditions or make new friends, consider joining these dance organizations:

Ibis Elegance

Elegance brings the historically Black college and university style of majorette dance to the 305. The spirited group invites all to learn the expressive dance form that dates back to the 1960s.

Majorette combines elements of ballet and hip-hop to create dynamic choreography that will make you want to jump along. The dance style originated at parades and has grown to be performed at championship sports games and rallies.

Follow the Ibis Elegance Instagram @ibiselegance_umiami to see how you can contribute to the movement.

KAOS

The University’s first and only co-ed hip-hop dance team brings the energy to sports games, fundraisers, Homecoming and Greek Week events. Their end of semester showcase takes over the Rock Plaza with their swagger and infectious passion.

KAOS delivers hype routines that keep you on your feet. Their dance clinics held at the Wellness Center teach intense combos, such as their heels dance routine.

Check out their first clinic on August 28 to prepare for dance team auditions on September 4. Follow the KAOS Instagram @umiamikaos to stay-up-date on their unforgettable on- and off-campus performances.

LOCKED

The Love of Chinese, Korean and Eastern Dances dance team covers some of Korean pop’s most exciting dances. Learn routines that have launched Korean bands like BTS, Twice and Stray Kids into stardom.

Join enthusiastic fans that will teach you how to mimic every iconic step for LOCKED’s semester showcases. Head to their open dance workshops at the Wellness Center for some casual lessons that will entice you to make your own dance covers.

Follow the LOCKED Instagram @umlocked to see their electrifying dance covers.

UJhoom

UJhoom combines Bollywood, hip-hop and bhangra dance styles to create something no one has ever seen. The organization has competed internationally to show UJhoom is more than dance, but a symbol of unity that transcends words.

Their carefree yet thrilling drills have taken them across the nation and led them to victory. Learn from the champions in their dance workshops that invite you to join the UJhoom family.

Meet the team on August 27 at the Lakeside Volleyball Courts at 6 p.m. and get ready for dance team tryouts for your chance at gold. Follow the UJhoom Instagram @ujhoom to catch all their events this semester.

Salsa Craze

What better place to learn Cuban salsa than Miami? Salsa Craze hosts salsa dance lessons at StormSurge for every level. Don’t be surprised to hear their students’ footsteps and music radiating through the walls every Wednesday and Friday night on campus.

Attend their first fall class on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. You won’t miss Salsa Craze during October’s Hispanic heritage month and Halloween campus events, so why not get an early start on the fun?

Follow the Salsa Craze Instagram @salsacraze to see what exciting events and classes they have in store.