Tasty Coffee Spots on Campus to Satisfy Your Morning Needs

Coffee is a staple in many college students’ morning routines. Some students drink it for a quick boost, while others rely on it to function throughout the day! No matter your preference for consuming coffee, the University of Miami can satisfy both.

At the University of Miami, there’s a variety of delicious coffee spots to fuel your energy! These locations accept dining dollars with a simple swipe from your Cane Card.

Here are some of the finest coffee spots on campus:

Starbucks

Newly renovated Starbucks is ready to welcome students back on campus. Photo Credit: Nicole Daitschman

Check out the newly renovated Starbucks on the first floor of the Shalala Student Center. UM students rush to Starbucks before their morning classes to try its seasonal pumpkin spice latte, which is to die for. Some other popular drinks are caramel macchiatos and blonde vanilla iced lattes. Conveniently, Starbucks is open until 11 p.m. on weekdays.

Across the street from UM is another Starbucks, perfect if you’re looking for a study spot away from the hustle of campus.

Einstein Bros Bagels

Located in the School of Law’s scenic square, Einstein Bros Bagels offers excellent gourmet snacks, including the farmhouse egg sandwich and the new maple house egg sandwich. These bagels taste even better when paired with Einstein’s vanilla cream cold brew.

Einstein Bros Bagels is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Daybreak

Daybreak is a great and popular spot on campus for a quick stop. Photo Credit: Nicole Daitschman

At Daybreak, hot coffee is only $2.29, making it an excellent purchase for those on a budget.

If you’re looking for order recommendations, coffee with waffles is one of my favorites. The food is tasty, the coffee is refreshing and the view from the restaurant is gorgeous. Daybreak offers both indoor and outdoor seating, so you can look out at the scenic beauty of Lakeside Village and Lake Osceola.

Daybreak opens at 9 a.m. on weekdays and is open 7 days a week.

Vicky Cafe

Cafe Vicky is a latin coffee shop inside of the food court. Photo Credit: Nicole Daitschman

Looking to change from your traditional coffee order? If Miami has anything to offer, it’s Cuban coffee.

Vicky Cafe makes delicious Cuban coffees, including a tasty cafecito and an energizing cortadito. Include a tasty croquette or empanada in your order to really immerse yourself in Cuban culture. It brings out the true taste of authentic Cuban coffee and is a must-try during your time at UM!

Vickey’s opens at 8 a.m. and is located at the Hurricane Food Court.

Archivist Cafe/Pete’s

Archivist is a popular spot on campus for good coffee, right in front of the library. Photo Credit: Nicole Daitschman

Need a coffee on your way to Richter Library? Like Vicky Cafe, Pete’s Coffee, served in Archivist Cafe across from Richter Library, makes authentic Cuban coffee that is to die for, Iconic in Miami culture, Cuban coffee has been around since 1959! The detail in their Cuban coffee makes it taste heavenly. Alternatively, it has tasty iced lattes in flavors such as mocha, vanilla and caramel! Have this with Pete’s chocolate or blueberry muffins and your breakfast will be complete!

Students can also enjoy their coffee inside the cafe or, if you’re looking to be more social, take a seat at the surrounding outdoor tables and wave to your friends as they make their way to class.

Half Moon Empanadas

As soon as you get out of class, rush to Half Moon to try the empanada and coffee combo! This combo is a staple for students getting through long days of classes.

Although the coffee selection is limited, it is reasonably priced and good quality, and the empanadas are worth waiting in line for.

Half Moon has three locations on campus: the Dooly Memorial building, the School of Communication and the Herbet Business School.