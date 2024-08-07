New coaches, new players and renewed hope for Miami soccer

Miami soccer enters its 2024 campaign looking to rebound from its unsuccessful showing last season. The program has made moves, placing its hopes on new head coach, Ken Masuhrr, who was acquired last December. Known for having an eye for talent, Masuhr has brought in nine promising transfers in 2024, including an international student, and three new assistant coaches.

His proven track record as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt gives hope to the fans disheartened by last year’s performance. Often described as a strong personality and passionate leader, Masuhr has shown the ability to field organized, disciplined and cohesive teams.

According to Masuhr, energy, competition and a focus on work rate are the keys to achieving any improvement. Masuhr is adamant that if his players compete at a high level every single day, the championships will follow.

Masuhr is accompanied by Kelly Keelan at Miami. Keelan brings 10 years of coaching experience, having worked together with the new head coach at Penn State and Vanderbilt.

Peter-John Falloon, another valuable addition to Miami’s coaching staff, has over two decades of coaching experience and is a renowned recruiter for United States soccer. Falloon produced a 57-40-20 overall record while serving as a head coach at Kean University in New Jersey.

Devin Zvosec, who helped propel ACC rival Duke to an NCAA Championship appearance, was enshrined into UM’s coaching staff at the beginning of this year. The young assistant coach has an impressive resume, which includes stops at James Madison, Duke, North Florida and Ole Miss, leading successful players at collegiate and pro levels like Mercedes Sapp and Orlando Pride player, Thais Reiss, who was capped by the Brazilian national team.

Miami has added three forwards, two defenders and four midfielders from the transfer portal, adding depth to its roster. Four captains have been named, including graduate student Julia Edwards, red-shirt sophomore Reese Wheeler, senior Adrianna Serna and redshirt junior Skylah Klein.

Earlier this summer, UM announced its 16-game slate, nine of which will be hosted in Coral Gables at Cobb Stadium. The Hurricanes will clash with six opponents who appeared in the NCAA Tournament, three of whom made it to the Final Four, including ACC rivals Clemson and Florida State. Miami has a great opportunity to showcase its new talent against the cream of the crop in NCAA women’s soccer.

The ’Canes face Florida Gulf Coast on August 4 and Central Florida on August 10 in two exhibition games for the preseason.