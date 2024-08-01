A look at all the transfers and their impact for the 2024-25 Football season

The Miami Hurricanes were one of the most active teams in the transfer portal this past offseason. Coming off a disappointing season, the ’Canes were in need of some extra talent. Miami was able to add difference-makers all over the field on both sides of the ball.

Starting at the quarterback position, the ’Canes landed one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Cam Ward has transferred from Washington State to Miami, where he’ll use his last year of eligibility to run Miami’s loaded offense.

In 2023, Ward led the Cougars offense to a bounce-back season where Ward showed off his talents through the air and on the ground. The dual-threat quarterback threw for more than 3,700 yards and 25 touchdowns while scoring eight more times rushing. Ward has improved year over year and will be surrounded by the most talent he’s ever had in Coral Gables.

Some of that talent is in the backfield, like Oregon State transfer running back Damian Martinez. A stud for the Beavers makes his way from the Pacific Northwest to the Sunshine State to be the lead back for the ’Canes. Martinez rushed for the ball 194 times for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns. With Martinez in tow, the ’Canes have an incredibly strong backfield with Mark Fletcher entering his second season.

On the outside, the ’Canes get an addition from the south in Houston’s Sam Brown. The Colbie Young replacement for the Hurricanes recorded 1,286 yards last season to go along with seven touchdowns. The 6’2 wideout also reunites with his offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson.

The ’Canes added a replacement for hard-working center Matt Lee in Indiana’s Zach Carpenter. The three-year starter for the Hoosiers is as solid as they come and should fill a hole left by Lee. Carpenter was named honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by conference coaches and media following his final season at Indiana. Carpenter has played both center and guard and will be a solid piece for the Hurricanes offensive line.

While the Hurricanes did add some major pieces on offense, they were far busier adding on defense.

Along the defensive line is where the ’Canes found the most impact. The interior was beefed up with Simeon Barrow Jr. from Michigan State and Marley Cook from Middle Tennessee State. Both players are huge, run-stuffing interior linemen who will bring a nastier presence to the middle of the Hurricane defensive line. During his three seasons with the Spartans, Barrow produced 110 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. In his five seasons at MTSU Cook had 61 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. Cook even added one interception and two forced fumbles. Both will add veteran leadership for some young prized Hurricanes interior players.

On the edge, Miami added stud pass rusher Tyler Baron from Tennessee. Baron had 28 tackles and six sacks last season while being a huge presence on the edge for the Volunteers. In addition to Baron, the ’Canes added Elijah Alston from Marshall. The small school product was productive in his five seasons at Marshall. Alston was selected to the All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team following his final season with the Thundering Herd. Baron looks to start on the edge for Miami while Alston should provide some tremendous depth and leadership.

For the linebacker core that lost Corey Flagg Jr. and K.J. Cloyd, Miami welcomes Jaylin Alderman from Louisville. Last season, Alderman totaled 62 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will join Francisco Mauigoa and Wesley Bissainthe in what should be a fun group of linebackers for the Hurricanes.

Miami also added some talent in the secondary with safety Mishael Powell from Washington, cornerback Dyoni Hill from Marshall, and safety Isaiah Taylor from Arizona. Powell is the biggest get for Miami in the secondary. The national champion runner-up spent five seasons with Washington recording 92 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three interceptions. Powell will bring a veteran presence and leadership to the secondary for the Hurricanes.

UM got bigger and better this offseason, adding key players with experience and toughness at all levels of the defense and offense. The ’Canes left no stone unturned in their search for impact players and they have a plethora of new faces ready to make a big impact in Coral Gables this fall.

All stats and data via 247Sports and Miami Hurricanes unless otherwise noted.