Unique events you can only attend in Miami

About 71% of incoming students at UM are from out-of-state or international. Therefore, even if they have visited Florida for a campus visit or vacation, most students will largely be unfamiliar with what events happen here, especially in Miami, on a yearly basis.

So, here is a list of events unique to Miami.

Formula One Miami Grand Prix

If you haven’t heard of Formula One (F1) racing yet, you will soon because it is taking the sports world by storm. F1 is a high-speed, single-seat motor race where each car goes an average speed of 200 mph. It is both a team and individual sport as 20 drivers are split into 10 teams of two.

Miami is lucky to be one of the selected cities to host an F1 race. The so-called Miami Grand Prix is held every May at Hard Rock Stadium. Next year the Grand Prix will begin on Thursday May 1 and run through Sunday May 4. Each day is packed with different racing events with the main F1 race taking place that Sunday.

To find more details or purchase tickets, click here.

Inter Miami Soccer

Last July, Lionel Messi, widely considered one of the greatest soccer players ever, announced his move to Inter Miami, the MLS team located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Since then, Inter Miami games have become some of the most popular events in the area with crowds packing the arena. The environment in Chase Stadium is like no other Miami sporting event and emphasizes Latin culture. One section of fans, called “La Familia,” stand and chant all game, a phenomenon also unseen at almost all other sporting events in the United States.

With an opportunity to watch one of the greatest soccer players ever and experience a unique environment, an Inter Miami Soccer game is a must for all UM students.

Ultra Music Festival

Incoming students who love music festivals and raves have come to the right city. Miami is full of the best music festivals and events in the country with Ultra being the crown jewel.

Ultra takes place at the end of Miami Music week every year and features some of the best DJs in the world. Last year, Ultra featured Afrojack, Calvin Harris, and Alan Walker along with tons of other DJs and it is sure to be just as amazing this year.

The three-day festival takes place at Miami’s Bayfront Park, about a 20 – 30 minute drive from campus. This year, the festival is from March 28-30 and tickets can be purchased using this link.

Art Basel

While both the sports and the music scenes in Miami can appear to take over the city, art lovers are not to lose hope. Miami features one of the marquee art festivals in the country, Art Basel.

Art Basel takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center this December 6-8 and features more than 280 galleries from 34 countries with 31 first time participants. Art Basel is part of the larger Miami Art Week, which every gallery and museum throughout the city takes part in.

There are also concerts, parties and events throughout the city that sync up with Art Week and give students even more to do. Students interested in this should be on the lookout for Miami Art Week events starting on December 2, 2024.

The unique Miami events do not stop here. Miami is host to numerous other internationally acclaimed events including the Latin Grammy Awards and Miami Open, that UM students regularly attend.