Navigating UM as a first-year student

Navigating a new place, especially one as large as the University of Miami, can be challenging, so here are a few places you might want to become familiar with.

Donna E. Shalala Student Center

Named after former UM president, this building sits in the center of campus overlooking Lake Osceola. It is home to suites for student organizations such as Student Government and the Association of Commuter Students. It features outdoor tables beside the lake as well as plenty of spots to study inside, including in the Kornspan Lounge, which is open 24/7.

If you’re feeling hungry, Shalala has several dining options, including the new and improved Starbucks debuting this fall. The Corner Deli, a Kosher location that accepts meal swipes, is a popular place to get lunch and dinner.

Right next to The Corner Deli is Instamarket, a 24-hour grab-and-go place to get a quick snack. The Rathskeller, UM’s on campus sports bar, has indoor and outdoor seating in addition to special events such as Tuesday night trivia and Wednesday karaoke nights.

Hurricane Food Court

Whether you’re looking for an alternative to the dining hall or just want to sit in the air conditioning to beat the Miami heat, the Hurricane Food Court has you covered. Dining spots inside the Food Court include Panda Express, Pollo Tropical, Subway, Sushi Maki, Tossed and Vicky Cafe.

UM’s convenience store, The Market, is stocked with snacks, on-the-go meals and other basic essentials. It is also located in the Food Court and is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Richter Library

As UM’s largest library, Richter is one of the most popular study spots on campus. In general, Richter is open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. while classes are in session, but exact hours of operation can be found on their website.

In addition to studying, students can also check books, movies, video games and other materials out of the library. At the entrance of the library is the circulation desk, where students can check books in and out, pick up reserved materials and borrow items such as markers and chargers.

Through the turnstiles at the entrance is the library’s group study area, which features vending machines and the Learning Commons, where students can receive help with math and writing.

If you are looking to work in a more quiet environment, the second floor is dedicated to quiet study. It also has group study rooms available for reservation up to 24 hours in advance.

The Student Technology Help Desk, located on the third floor, offers help with software installation and updates, troubleshooting issues, configuration of UPrint, UM’s printing system, DUO Multi-Factor Authentication and other electronic-related needs

The fourth through seventh and ninth floors of the library, known as the “stacks,” are where most of the books are found and feature study spots for those who prefer silence.

Campus Bookstore

The first floor of the bookstore includes a large variety of UM merchandise. Miami-branded shirts, pants, hats, pillows, umbrellas and many other items are available for purchase. In addition, there is a U.S. Post Office location on the first floor.

Near the back of the store is UM’s Technology store, which sells Apple devices including laptops, phones, chargers, headphones and accessories. They also repair Apple laptops and desktops.

The upstairs portion of the bookstore sells physical copies of any textbook you may need for classes. There are also school supplies available for purchase such as poster boards and notebooks.

Student Services Building

The bottom floor of the Student Services Building is home to ‘Canes Central, where students can receive assistance with financial aid, registration, billing, payment and getting a replacement ‘Cane Card if needed.

Just up the stairs is the Camner Center for Academic Resources. Peer tutoring, conducted by qualified students, is available at Camner and can be reserved free of charge on Navigate. In addition, the Office of Disability Services is on the second floor and can answer questions about academic accommodations.

UM’s Counseling Center is located on the third floor. The Counseling Center provides individual and group counseling as well as psychiatric services and massage chairs. Visit their website for more information on how to make an appointment for a brief assessment.

Herbert Wellness Center

The Herbert Wellness Center, UM’s on-campus gym, is open from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 8 a.m to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays to accommodate for the varying schedules and lifestyles of students.

The Wellness Center has 18,000 square feet of weight and cardio equipment as well as gymnasiums, courts and fields that can be used to play volleyball, badminton, soccer, floor hockey, basketball, racquetball and squash

Students can take free group fitness classes by reserving their spot up to 72 hours in advance on the Wellness Center website or app. Personal training is also available at the Wellness Center for an additional fee.