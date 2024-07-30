University of Miami represented well at 2024 Paris Olympics

The University of Miami has been a hub for Olympic excellence, with over 50 Hurricanes qualifying for the Olympics since 1936. This year, another 13 athletes will represent “The U” alongside their countries, nine of whom will make their debut in France.

Seven of Miami’s representatives come from its track and field squad, a testament to the outstanding program coach Amy Deem has built over her 33 years with Miami.

Two of them, Alysha Newman and Murielle Ahouré-Demps, are back for the third time. Newman, representing Canada, still holds the school record in pole vault, and Ahouré-Demps, representing Côte d’Ivoire, won the 2009 indoor women’s 200m title. Ebony Morrison, from Liberia, is another returning ‘Cane. Her first go-around in Tokyo saw her break the Liberian national record in the 100m hurdle. They will compete in their respective events in Paris.

As for those making their debut at the Olympics, Russell Robinson leads the way as the only current UM track and field athlete to qualify. Robinson, a triple jumper, had an outstanding senior season, taking home gold in the national indoor championship and silver during the outdoor season. He also broke several records on his way to earning his spot on Team USA.

Out of Canada, Aiyanna Stiverne, a standout in the 400m and 4x400m and 2016 All-ACC First-Team member, will also be making her debut. Blanca Hervas-Rodriguez, who most recently helped break Spain’s 4x400m record in the European Championships, will also be competing in her first Olympics. Molly Caudery, Great Britain’s current record holder in the pole vault, has made her first Olympics.

Track and field events, otherwise known as athletics, will take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 11.

Diving is another prominent sport for Miami, with three current members qualifying. Junior Chiara Pellacani is making her return to the Olympics, as she first represented Italy at the last Olympics in Tokyo. Pellacani is a transfer from LSU, where she was highly accomplished in the SEC. She just missed a medal in the synchronized 3-meter springboard event, placing fourth. Her next event will be the 3-meter springboard individual event on Aug. 7.

Along with her is Mohamed Farouk, representing Egypt, who was an All-American in 2022–23. Incoming freshman Jake Passmore will be representing Ireland. Back in 2023, at the European Games, he finished in the top 10 for the 3-meter springboard despite being the youngest in the field. Both men will compete in the 3-meter springboard competition that starts on Aug. 6.

Basketball also has a couple of representatives. Former 11-year WNBA vet and current Miami women’s assistant coach Murriel Page is an assistant coach for Canada’s women’s team, and Davon Reed, who is fourth in games played for Miami men’s basketball, will play for the Puerto Rico men’s basketball team. Puerto Rico lost their opening game to South Sudan on Sunday, July 28, and will continue group play Wednesday, July 31.

The youngest player on the Dominican Republic’s volleyball roster, sophomore Ariana Rodriguez, rounds out the Hurricanes to make the Olympics. The Dominican Republic lost against Italy in its first game. Their next game will be Aug. 1 against Türkiye.