Frenk’s legacy in scholarship, leadership, and ‎generosity

Dr. Julio Frenk grew up in Mexico and was educated at the University of Michigan. He led an illustrious international career, serving as Mexico’s ‎Minister of Health where he spearheaded significant health care ‎reforms. Subsequently, he worked at the World Health ‎Organization and as an advisor to the Gates Foundation.

Frenk then became the dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.. When I visited Harvard once, his colleague, Professor Fernando ‎Reimers, described him as one of the most strategic and ‎visionary deans Harvard had ever had. Inspired by Harvard ‎President Drew Gilpin Faust, Frenk later assumed the ‎presidency of the University of Miami.‎

Shortly after his inauguration, I began my undergraduate studies ‎at the University of Miami in the fall of 2016. As former president of the ‎Muslim Students Association, I had the opportunity to meet ‎former President Frenk.

The first thing that struck me about ‎Frenk was his brilliant—indeed, genius—mind. His way of ‎thinking is dazzling. He is also an attentive listener, focusing not ‎just on the superficial meanings of words but on the deeper ‎implications behind them.

I met with Frenk a couple of times and was fortunate that he could find time to ‎meet with me—as a UM student or an alumnus, despite his intense ‎schedule. In Frenk I found a visionary, a strategic and ‎inspiring scholar and a leader who leads by example. ‎

During my meetings with Frenk, he shared his philosophy of being generous to strangers, highlighting that Mexico, while not economically wealthy, is rich in its human aspects. I found Frenk to be not only brilliant but also kind—a rare combination in academia.

As a contributing author at ‎Psychology Today, I published two profiles on Frenk titled ‎Generosity to Foreigners: Leading By Example and The ‎Philosophy of Showing Kindness to Strangers. In these articles, I emphasized that Frenk is an exemplary leader who ‎practices what he preaches and a superb scholar who employs ‎his ideas in the real world. ‎

Throughout my journey in higher education, I have met many professors, scholars and leaders, and received much praise for my work. But meeting Frenk was a turning point for me. He gave me the highest vote of confidence, calling me a brilliant student. What made this comment especially impactful was that ‎the praise came from Frenk, someone I greatly admire and ‎appreciate. Frenk is a leader who seeks to uplift people ‎rather than put them down.‎

In addition to being an exemplary leader and superb scholar, Frenk is also a fine and facile writer. He is bilingual, fluent in both Spanish and English, and reads fiction daily, alternating between the two languages. While I was not an avid fiction reader, Frenk inspired me to start reading the genre. He has ‎published numerous books and journal articles, advancing a ‎mission to bridge higher education, industry and the health sector. He once shared with me that Philip Roth is one of his ‎favorite authors, so I might start there.‎

At the University of Miami, Frenk proved to be a visionary ‎leader whose philosophy of generosity to strangers and ‎outstanding scholarship will be greatly missed. He emphasizes ‎the importance of leaving a legacy and believes that institutions ‎are the human inventions that enable us to do so. Frenk has ‎indeed left a lasting legacy at the University of Miami—one that ‎will surely inspire his successors to continue his work. ‎

I will always remember my meeting with Frenk and the strong vote of confidence he expressed. I appreciate his open-‎door policy and his serious commitment to his students. I wish ‎him a successful journey as he takes the helm at the University ‎of California, Los Angeles.‎

Abdulrahman Bindamnan holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from ‎the University of Miami, a Master of Science in Education ‎‎(MSEd) from the University of Pennsylvania, and is completing ‎a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the University of ‎Minnesota. He is a contributing author at Psychology Today ‎and a regional scholar fellow at the University of Pennsylvania.‎