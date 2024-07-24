Best Weekend Activities in Miami

Miami is filled with vibrant activities, such Brickell’s nightlife and Key Biscayne’s sandy beaches. These spectacles of Miami lifestyle provide people with plentiful choices for weekend festivities.

Miami offers a variety of exciting and adventurous ways to spend your free time. These locations are free to all visitors and very accessible for UM students. Students can take advantage of Miami’s metro system or popular ride-booking apps such as Lyft or Uber. These conveniences allow students to experience all the luxuries the city has to offer.

Brickell

If you’re in the mood for a casual Sunday shopping spree or delicious cuisines, Brickell is the place to be. Only a short Metrorail ride away from campus, the Brickell City Centre is home to stores like Nike, Lululemon and Zara. Additionally, Brickell has fine dining options, such as The Henry and Motek.

Donald Siudmak, a junior at UM, describes Brickell as a paradise.

“Brickell was one of the first places I visited as a freshman,” said Siudmak. “Brickell City Centre has many stores for athletic wear and fine-dining occasions. If you need new clothes for the freshmen year and a place to de-stress, head to Brickell.”

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

A local favorite, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens sits off the shore of Biscayne Bay and offers a beautiful view. Popular for its scenic and historic collections, the museum offers a glimpse into life in Miami during the 1900s through its archaic style and classical rooms. The museum is open Wednesday through Monday and is a must-see for those new to the area.

Miami native Michael Finkel spends his Saturday mornings at Vizcaya Museum before heading to work.

“The mansion reminds me of the mansions in Newport, Rhode Island,” said Finkel, “It is very peaceful and great for pictures.”

Lakeside Village

Feeling like getting a sweat in? Take a quick stroll to Lakeside Village and check out Outdoor Adventures, where students can rent camping gear, scuba diving gear, and skateboards. Students can also enjoy UM’s state-of-the art rock climbing wall. No prior experience is required and it is available to all students!

Students can also rent the sand volleyball courts, which are a great place to socialize and destress after a long week of studies. Slots are limited, so book your court in advance.

Key Biscayne

Between Coral Gables and Brickell lie the sandy beaches of Key Biscayne. From Crandon Beach to Bill Baggs State Park, Key Biscyane is a premier destination for students looking to lounge around and take in the sun.

Key Biscayne offers a variety of watersports, such as kayaking, jet-skiing, windsurfing and much more. After a long-beach day, head over to the Rusty Pelican for delicious seafood, such as the chilean sea bass or crispy whole local snapper.

If you are not in the mood for the beach, Key Biscayne houses an exciting aquarium. The Seaquarium offers activities such as swimming with the dolphins and seeing the diverse oceanic life Miami has to offer.