Your guide to Miami brunch

When there are no football tailgates to attend or you’re looking for a weekend activity, the answer is simple: go to brunch. Miami is home to diverse restaurants with fantastic brunch menus.

What better way to spend time with those you love than enjoying a meal from Miami’s finest brunch establishments? Below is a list of restaurants to try for delicious meals and uplifting atmospheres.

MTK Kitchen

If you’re looking for well-executed breakfast classics, look no further than MTK Kitchen. Their breakfast is complete with all of your staple breakfast items including: the farmhouse breakfast, steak & eggs, avocado toast and acai bowls.

While breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, the lunch lineup goes until 4 p.m. Lunch has more adventurous items including a roasted beet salad and prosciutto sandwich with tomato jam. Seafood lovers should also try the Florida stone crab claws served at both breakfast and lunch.

Located on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, MTK Kitchen is a short drive from campus and perfect for a midday pick-me-up or weekend brunch.

MTK Kitchen is located at 1831 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

Greenstreet Café

Greenstreet Café remains a popular spot among UM students because of its scenic outdoor atmosphere and large menu selections. With breakfast served from 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m, this location accommodates both early risers and night owls.

The breakfast menu boasts different variations of french toast and pancakes, like cinnamon roll pancakes and coconut-crusted french toast. Lunch includes everything from burgers, salads, pastas and shareable appetizers like their truffle spinach dip and chorizo mac and cheese.

No matter what you like, Greenstreet has something for everyone.

Greenstreet Café is located at 3468 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, FL 33133.

Eating House Miami

Eating House Miami offers an amazing brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re looking for an excuse to dress up or are celebrating a special occasion, this is a great place to go for a nicer meal.

They have some unique items including a watermelon caprese salad and yellowfin tuna tartare. This is definitely a foodie paradise, but picky eaters can enjoy their Cap’N Crunch pancakes or classic cheeseburger.

Eating House Miami is located at 128 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

GreenLife Organic Bistro

Sometimes a sit-down brunch is unrealistic for college students’ hectic schedules. However, that doesn’t mean tasty, healthy food is out of reach.

GreenLife is the perfect spot to grab some clean, organic eats that will leave you feeling good and satisfied. Their egg wraps, acai bowls and oatmeals are all amazing options for college students looking to get a nutritious meal in before class.

GreenLife Organic Bistro is located at 104 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

TUR Kitchen

For another out-of-this-world weekend brunch, check out TUR Kitchen in Coral Gables. Only the finest ingredients are served in this establishment, and it shows in the food quality.

This Mediterranean-style restaurant does a delicious Shakshouka, a traditional Mediterranean dish made from poached eggs and tomato sauce. Among their appetizers is the classic yogurt and fruit, but the addition of pistachios and dates gives it an interesting twist.

Brunch is served from 12–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

TUR Kitchen is located at 259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

Pura Vida

Pura Vida is another place with delicious, fresh food made with high-quality ingredients. Their smoothies and salads are great healthy options for a midday pick-me-up.

The beachy boho decor invites you to stay and get some work done. Head to the nearest off-campus location for a larger and less crowded dining space than the on-campus option.

Pura Vida is located at 244 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

This European-style cafe offers an escape from the busyness of Miami and is home to some of the best brunch items in the city. Their breakfast is served all day, so you can do brunch outside of the traditional hours.

Along with well-crafted lattes and teas that are sure to complement your fantastic meal, smoothie lovers can also enjoy one of the menu’s seven smoothies, ranging from peanut butter power to piña colada.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar is located at 169 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

The Gramercy Miami

If you like your meals to be an experience, The Gramercy is the place for you. Cheetah print booths, brilliant lights and extravagant artwork all marry together to create a lively ambiance.

This Asian-fusion restaurant distinguishes themselves on their website for being Instagram worthy, so be sure to bring your camera for pictures of the unique interior.

The Saturday and Sunday brunch is served from 12–4:30 p.m. and offers amazing cuisine with items like the truffle deviled eggs, miso ribeye and fried rice. Dining at Gramercy is a special experience that you won’t forget.

The Gramercy Miami is located at 65 Miracle Mile, Miami, FL 33134.