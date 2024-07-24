Interested in the arts? Check out these on-campus locations

The University of Miami may be popular for its sports, academics and beautiful weather, but it is also a home for the arts. UM has a variety of artistic and entertaining spaces that are accessible to all students. Whether you’re a theater kid, movie buff or music fanatic, you do not have to go far for a fun outing right on campus.

Bill Cosford Cinema

If you’re in the College of Arts and Sciences, you probably have passed by the Bill Cosford Cinema on the way to class. It is a movie theater within the Dooly Memorial Building that showcases classic films as well as new releases every week.

It frequently hosts lecture series, guest speakers and international film festivals. The next time you’re in the mood for a movie, check out the Cosford Cinema for a chill night and the chance to see your new favorite film.

Jerry Herman Ring Theatre

Want to catch a live show? The Ring Theatre is sure to entertain with the performances of a series of comedies, musicals and plays throughout the year.

Not only will you get a chance to watch an outstanding show, but you can cheer on your fellow schoolmates. Head to the Ring Theatre for entertaining, comical and moving performances by your peers.

Lowe Art Museum

UM is home to the first art museum in South Florida. The Lowe Art Museum exhibits eleven permanent collections, including the Art of Ancient Americas and Art of the Caribbean. It also holds a few exhibitions at a time, presently showing Susan Grant Lewin’s art jewelry, sculptural installations representing global resistance and contemporary works focusing on women’s rights.

Additionally, the Lowe Art Museum displays art pieces by students, allowing them to present their work. The museum is open to visitors and is the perfect place to spend an enlightening and relaxing afternoon.

Music Halls

The Frost School of Music contains three performance halls: Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, Victor E. Clarke Recital Hall and Knight Center for Music Innovation.

The most celebrated is the Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, which is used for an assortment of musical events such as recitals, concerts and recordings. Special events there include Frost School’s Frost Live which has over 100 outstanding concerts with top Grammy, Emmy and Tony award winners.

Lakeside Patio Stage

You cannot miss the Lakeside Patio Stage, positioned right in between the pool and the lake in the heart of campus. Its wide space and central location makes it a great spot for big events, including student performances.

Standard school events include Pizza with Provost Prado and the Homecoming kickoff. This past year, it also hosted the ACC PM Live Broadcast, the Love Out Loud Performance and the Earth Day Fair. Weekly, it hosts Patio Jams, which are shows by student musicians. The Lakeside Patio Stage is always active if you’re eager to hear from local artists or are just looking for an outdoor place to hang out with friends make sure to stop by.

The Rock Plaza

The Rock Plaza is another outdoor space right next to the U Statue. It commonly has retail promotions, food trucks and lectures.

Besides that, it is commonplace for dance groups to have performances and organizations to hold vigils or rallies. It is near the Whitten University Center and Breezeway, meaning it gets a lot of activity from students hustling to and from class.

Shalala Ballrooms

Within the Shalala Student Center are several large event spaces. The Grand Ballroom and the Senate Room are typically utilized for Orientation and student organization meetings.

These areas can also be reserved for guest speakers and can hold formal and or open occasions like the Multicultural Thanksgiving or the Homecoming Ball.