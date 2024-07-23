Miami volleyball sets sights on a deep NCAA tournament run in 2024

Following a third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara and the Miami Hurricanes volleyball program is aiming for another solid season in Coral Gables this upcoming fall. With new transfers, key returnees, and an addition to the coaching staff, the ‘Canes are poised to have another exciting season.

In February, Miami announced that the Hurricanes added former Navy assistant coach Taylor van der Biezen to Gandara’s coaching staff. Before her time with the Midshipmen, van der Biezen spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach with Bryant and played volleyball at Marist College. With the Red Foxes, she won team MVP twice and finished her career fifth in assists and eighth in aces in Marist’s history.

The hiring of van der Biezen to Keno’s staff should provide Miami with more mentorship and guidance to a budding volleyball program that recently added two new players from the transfer portal.

In December, Miami announced the addition of Wake Forest transfer Ava Carney. Carney is coming off an outstanding season in Winston-Salem, being named to the ACC All-Freshman team in 2023. The outside hitter from Pennsylvania finished the season second on the team in kills and third on the team in blocks, with 332 and 57, respectively.

Following the loss of outside hitter Angela Grieve, who transferred to the University of Houston in 2024, Carney adds immediate help to a position of need for UM.

Just a few weeks after Carney joined the Hurricanes, Miami announced the addition of Turkish middle blocker Dalia Wilson, who comes to UM as a junior from Kansas State. Wilson spent her 2021 season playing in Serbia, before spending two seasons with Wildcats. Wilson should add depth to a roster filled with returnees that led the way last season.

UM will be fortunate enough to have at least one more season of outside hitters Flormarie Heredia Colon and Grace Lopez, who were key contributors to the Hurricanes’ success last season. Lopez and Colon led the team last season in kills and points, providing a lethal attack.

One major concern for Keno Gandara’s team this season will be finding a replacement for setter Savannah Vach, who finished her UM career as the program leader in assists, sets played, and matches. A possible successor to Vach is senior Alanys Vierra, who finished second last season in assists for the ‘Canes.

After a 28-20 season, including a 10-8 record in ACC play that ended with a second round loss in the NCAA tournament to No. 1 ranked Wisconsin, Miami is aiming for a deeper run in the program’s 2024 campaign.

UM will open its season in Denton, Texas with games against Rutgers, Colorado, and North Texas from August 30 through September 1. The Hurricanes will play its first games at the Knights Sports Complex during the 305 invitational, where the ‘Canes will face Arkansas, Texas Tech, and FIU between September 19 through September 21.