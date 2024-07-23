What to know about UM’s transition from Outlook to Gmail on Aug. 1

All University of Miami students will be transitioned to Gmail from Microsoft Outlook starting Thursday, Aug. 1 in response to an University of Miami IT client satisfaction survey from the fall of 2023.

What to know

Students will still have access to Microsoft 365, including Teams and Office applications. In addition, they will gain access to 50 GB of email storage and Google Calendar as well as other Google Suite tools such as Google Drive, according to an email sent to all students on June 5.

Students will not need to do anything beforehand as IT will automatically activate @miami.edu addresses to send and receive emails via Gmail.

All emails sent prior to Aug. 1 will not transfer to their new Gmail account and will be accessible until graduation. If graduating before August 1, 2025, this mailbox can be accessed until that date.

The survey

In the IT client satisfaction survey, students also expressed interest in other technological services, including software and subscription requests.

Issues with wireless network speed, Blackboard and multi-factor authentication with DuoMobile were brought up as well.

IT is currently looking into migrating from Blackboard Classic to Canvas or Blackboard Ultra and investigating the issues mentioned above in an effort to address areas of concern to students, faculty and staff.

For updates and additional information on the transition to Gmail, visit the Gmail migration information page here.