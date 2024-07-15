Show up for Amendment Four, stay for the senate vote

Us Floridians recently received the decision that Amendment 4 will appear on our November ballots. Amendment 4 would grant Floridians access to abortion care up to 24 weeks, about the time a fetus can survive outside of the womb.

This decision gives Floridians the power to vote on their own state’s abortion restrictions, but also amplifies the stakes of the upcoming Senate election between Senator Rick Scott and Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel Powell.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade sent decisions on abortion access back to the states, resulting in a wave of anti-abortion policies being passed in 28 states. These policies range from six-week abortion bans to the criminalization of IVF.

Rick Scott is a proud supporter of many of these policies. He supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision to sign a six-week ban, which severely restricts Florida women’s access to life-saving care. And, even though Scott says he prefers a 15-week ban, the truth stands clear: Rick Scott sees no issue with restricting American women’s access to reproductive healthcare.

This development is especially concerning given Scott’s well-known desire to become Senate Majority Leader in light of Mitch McConnell’s retirement.

Scott, in an interview with The Hill, claimed that Democrats are “barbaric” and “want … to allow abortion up until…birth.” However, according to Pew Research, only about 1% of abortions are performed past 21 weeks and are usually done to save the life of the mother.

Our very bodies and autonomy are on the line. Even if Amendment 4 is passed in Florida, it won’t matter if Scott is re-elected and helps push through federal abortion restrictions, opening the door for more invasive attacks on women’s reproductive rights, such as restricted access to contraception.

It is for these reasons that I am motivated to vote for Debbie Mucarsel Powell this November. Mucarsel Powell not only supports a woman’s right to choose, but champions it. Her endless commitment to ensuring women, not men in marble offices, have the ability to choose what is best for them should encourage you to vote for her too.

Emily Danzinger is a senior majoring in Political Science, International Studies, and Public Advocacy and minoring in Journalism and Religious Studies. Danzinger is the Director of Student Relations of the George P. Hanley Democracy Center and former President of the UM Debate Team.