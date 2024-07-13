Top 10 items every freshman should have in their dorm

It’s a month away from move in day, and you’re likely pulling together your packing list for your dorm. While most freshmen arrive on campus with plenty of posters and knick-knacks to decorate their dorm, it’s easy to forget some lesser-known essentials.

But don’t worry — The Miami Hurricane is here to help before you even need it. Below, you’ll find 10 items no freshman should come to UM without.

1. Dehumidifier

In a humid climate like Miami, a dehumidifier is crucial to keep your dorm feeling fresh. You can find a small one online for relatively cheap and they last multiple years, so the money spent will be totally worth it.

The dehumidifier also helps reduce mold and odors, which lessens the amount of time you’ll need to spend cleaning.

Pro tip: Hang DampRid bags in your closet to absorb any remaining moisture.

2. Velvet hangers

The closets in the dorm are small and can easily turn into a cluttered mess. Keep your clothes organized with velvet hangers. The fabric grips your clothes better than plastic, so your items won’t slide off.

Velvet hangers are also thinner than the typical plastic hangers, so you can fit more clothes on the rack.

3. Over-the-toilet shelf

While this item isn’t glamorous, it’s practical for those in Mahoney Pearson with an attached bathroom. If you have your own bathroom, you’ll have to clean it, so it’s imperative you have a place to store cleaning supplies, paper towels and extra toilet paper.

This space won’t be used otherwise, and it’s best to keep chemicals away from areas that have food or clothing.

Pro Tip: The front desk workers at Mahoney Pearson will provide you free toilet paper if you go downstairs and ask.

4. Reusable plastic cups

Buy more of these than you think one person could ever need. Whatever you do, don’t buy glass.

Reusable plastic cups are perfect because they won’t break and you only have to buy them once so they are cheaper than single-use plastic (and much better for the environment).

Bonus points if the cups are microwave safe, because then you can even use them to heat water for ramen or mac and cheese.

5. Batteries

You might not need these frequently, but when you need them, you need them urgently. Items such as string lights, Polaroid cameras and many gaming controllers use batteries. AA and AAA batteries are the most common.

A small pack of these is inexpensive and great to have on hand.

6. Steamer

If you want to look your best at all times, bring a steamer. Clothes can get wrinkled in the dryer and in drawers, but a steamer can fix that. It also takes up significantly less space than an iron and ironing board and works just as well.

When you have an interview or formal event, looking sharp can go a long way to improve your first impressions and allow you to stand out in a crowd of wrinkly-clothed students (who clearly didn’t read this list).

7. Clothes drying rack

I lost my favorite pair of jean shorts to the Mahoney dryers. My shorts came out of the laundry room two sizes smaller than when they entered, and I, unfortunately, did not.

Don’t let your clothes suffer the same fate mine did. A small drying rack to use for denim and delicate items will preserve your clothes and save you money in the long run.

Make sure the drying rack folds and can be easily stored, and you’re all set!

8. First-aid kit

Between bug bites and frat parties, you’re bound to pick up minor cuts and bruises. Band-Aids, Benadryl cream, Neosporin and Advil are must-haves. If you want to be extra prepared, add in some medical wrap, tape and anything else you see yourself needing.

Target sells many of these items in small cases that make storage super easy.

9. Mattress pad

Frequently confused with the much thinner mattress topper, a mattress pad provides extra cushioning that is essential for a great night of rest. The University-provided mattresses are great to sleep on if you want to ensure you’re awake for your 8 a.m. class, but otherwise please invest in a mattress pad.

Also, many mattress pads are made with cooling materials so they help you beat the Miami heat.

Pro tip: Make sure you purchase a size twin XL. The regular twin size will be too short for the existing mattress.

10. Rain gear

Bring an umbrella. You don’t want to be one of the people taking the orange patio umbrellas from campus tables and hoisting them above your head on the walk to class.

Also, bring shoes that can get wet and will dry without smelling funky. Crocs, flip flops and actual rain boots are great for the days when campus is filled with puddles.

Pro tip: For extra protection, invest in a rainproof backpack with a laptop sleeve. Miami rain comes down hard and spares no victims.