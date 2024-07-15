Off-campus dining 101: Top local restaurants for UM students

Dining hall food gets boring after a while. After eating on-campus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, you might be craving a better meal. Luckily, Coral Gables is filled with top-tier local dining that offer takeout and dine-in.

Whether you want to dress up for a nice dinner with friends or bring food back to the dorms, there are popular restaurants among students you’ll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are the top off-campus restaurants for UM students to dine at.

Greenstreet Café

If you’re looking for a relaxing brunch or study spot, head over to Greenstreet Café in Coconut Grove. The greenery sends you to a tranquil oasis away from the busyness of Miami.

There’s a reason so many students flock to this location — it creates the perfect atmosphere for a weekend brunch. You can’t go wrong with the pancakes or an omelet at this lovely location.

Greenstreet Café is located at ​​3468 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133.

Monty’s Raw Bar

Tiki huts surrounded by boats on the water is the atmosphere you’ll find at Monty’s in Coconut Grove. This is a seafood lover’s paradise known for its oysters, fish entreés and tacos.

However, non-seafood fans have plenty of delicious options ranging from Caribbean chicken to watermelon salad. Pretend you’re on vacation and enjoy the warm weather as you dine under a cabana at this tropical hideaway.

Monty’s Raw Bar is located at 2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133.

Sexy Fish

If you ever see students posting Instagram stories in a bathroom with underwater designs and multicolored lights, chances are they are at Sexy Fish. That’s right, even the bathrooms are themed to fit the deep-sea decor of this sushi restaurant.

This is a go-to spot for students to grab an excellent (yet pricey) sushi dinner. It’s perfect for a birthday celebration or special night out with friends if you’re looking for some high quality sushi surrounded by sculptures of sea creatures.You may even spot a celebrity, as many high-profile individuals tend to frequent this spot.

Sexy Fish is located at 1001 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130.

American Social

American Social is another Instagram spot you’ll want to familiarize yourself with. The bright city lights and passing boats on the water canal outside this restaurant create the ideal outdoor vibe.

Along with the scenic atmosphere, the food is pretty decent for the price. This is a great place to share a bunch of appetizers as you watch the yachts go by along the water.

American Social is located at 690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130.

Shahs of Kabob

South Miami is home to some of the most mouth-watering, well-seasoned kabobs. This Persian cuisine is to die for and is a great way to try something new. The marinade on the meats creates unforgettable bites that pair well with their homemade hummus.

This is a great place to go with friends, share some plates and sample all of the different skewers and dishes they offer.

Shahs of Kabob is located at 5975 Sunset Dr #109, South Miami, FL 33143.

Bartaco

Bartaco is a chain that has become a favorite in many cities. Therefore, when Bartaco made its way to the Grove, UM students took note. You can order unlimited tacos and guac straight from your phone to the table, which makes for a dangerous, yet delicious time.

The decor in this location mirrors other Bartacos, with beautiful hanging lights and greenery. However, the high ceilings in the two-storied restaurant adds a grand effect to the scene. The lime green booths and pops of color in the artwork make this an inviting oasis after a long week of classes.

Bartaco is located at 3112 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL 33133.

Sanguich de Miami

While you’re in Miami, why wouldn’t you immerse yourself in Cuban culture? Food plays such a big role in any culture, and Cuban cuisine is something you definitely do not want to miss out on.

Head to Little Havana for a bite at this authentic Cuban sandwich shop. While the Cuban sandwich is a classic, they have other tasty sandwiches served on their crisp, freshly-made bread.

Sanguich de Miami is located at 2057 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135.