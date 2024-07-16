Go to college in a big city

Being a student at the University of Miami comes with a quirk no one warns you about — college will be a topic of conversation with almost everyone you meet.

More times than I can count, I will introduce myself to someone, and they will automatically light up with excitement — but also jealousy — when I tell them where I go to college.

Whether it’s recent alumni or current college students, anyone who hasn’t gone to UM often exclaims how fun my college experience probably is compared to theirs.

I was hesitant to agree with this statement at first, believing that your college experience is what you make of it.

But after three years at the U and countless friends and family complaining about how much better my college experience must be, I can’t help but think going to college in a big city like Miami is a huge bonus.

Big cities provide what small college towns can’t: a constant flow of opportunities.

Don’t like a restaurant in Miami? No problem. There are hundreds of others to choose from.

Don’t want to spend a scorching hot day on the beach? Not to worry — go check out the art district in Wynwood.

When you go to college in a small town, choices are limited.

Don’t like one of the restaurants in town? Well, there are only three others, so hopefully you like one of those.

Don’t want to go to the frat party tonight? Looks like you’re staying in because there’s nothing else to do.

Students who don’t like the UM dining hall are surrounded by a plethora of Doordash and Uber Eats options, something unavailable at many other colleges.

The city of Miami also offers students different opportunities to find their niche, from snorkeling in Biscayne Bay, to attending Art Basel or a Miami Heat game.

It’s also easy to get groceries, go shopping and use the public transportation just two steps off UM’s campus.

The most important advantage UM students have is the city of Miami’s career opportunities. Whether it is using your teacher’s connections, attending networking events throughout the city, or just meeting professionals visiting campus, UM students have a massive upper hand when it comes to finding their passion and eventually landing a job in the city.

When I first arrived at UM, the city of Miami was intimidating. It took me a little while to push myself out of my comfort zone and find exactly what I was interested in. Once I did though, my experiences throughout the city became much more valuable and I learned to take advantage of the limitless opportunities. I encourage you to do the same.