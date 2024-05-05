BYU avoids getting swept by Miami thanks to four late home runs

After being shut out for five innings, BYU came alive in the later innings in a big way. The Cougars slugged four home runs in the final four innings and scored eight unanswered runs, as BYU went on to defeat the Hurricanes, 8-2, in the final game of the series on Saturday afternoon at Mark Light Field.

Herick Hernandez was cruising through the first five innings, having only given up two hits and allowed no runs. Quickly, everything changed in the sixth.

After a leadoff single, BYU first baseman Collin Reuter launched a no-doubt home run over the left field fence, tying the game at two runs.

Hernandez was removed later in the inning with one out and a runner on first due to another Cougar single.

Ben Chesnutt was called on to relieve Hernandez, but his outing was not successful. Chestnutt was able to strike out the first batter he faced and looked like he was going to get out of the inning unscathed, but with two outs, left fielder Ryker Schow hit another homer in almost the same spot as the longball earlier in the frame, giving the Cougars the 4-2 lead.

Chris Diaz entered the game in the seventh to try and settle down the rolling BYU offense. He quickly recorded two outs, but before getting the third out, Diaz allowed a solo shot over the left field, extending the BYU lead to three runs.

Thanks to a couple of extra-base hits in the eighth, the Cougars were able to add on two more runs heading into the final frame. Another solo shot was hit to lead off the ninth for BYU, capping off an 8-0 scoring run. This was ultimately enough for the Cougars to get the win, 8-2.

Overall, it was a rough outing for the pitching staff, but mainly the bullpen. When Hernandez exited the game, it was tied 2-2 with just a runner on first base.

In the remaining 3.2 innings, Miami’s bullpen allowed six more runs to score and break the game open for BYU.

For Miami’s offense, it was a frustrating day at the plate because it outhit BYU 11-10 but was still only able to muster two runs.

The ’Canes were an abysmal 3-for-17 with runners on base, including leaving runners stranded in scoring position in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and Lucas Costello provided the only runs for the Hurricanes. Gonzalez and Costello hit a pair of home runs in the fourth inning to give UM its only lead of the game.

Every Hurricane starter recorded at least one base hit except for Jake Kulikowski, which led to many opportunities to drive in runs that Miami simply did not execute on.

Next up for the ’Canes is a mid-week home game against FIU, which has seen success against Miami this season. Miami is 2-0 against the Panthers and 3-5 versus all other mid-week opponents.

Ashton Crowther will likely man the mound for the Hurricanes, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Mark Light Field.