Miami lands defensive line help with Michigan State transfer Simeon Barrow Jr.

The Miami Hurricanes got a big transfer to bolster their defensive interior with Simeon Barrow Jr. from Michigan State. The three-star transfer, according to 247Sports, comes to the ‘Canes after three seasons in East Lansing. The 6-foot-3 and 300-pound defensive tackle will have to make an impact in Coral Gables.

During his three seasons with the Spartans, Barrow produced 110 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. In 2023, Barrow totaled 36 tackles, 5.5 of them for a loss, to go along with three sacks. Barrow was a staple of the Spartans’ defensive front, playing in 469 snaps. While 2023 was a good year for Barrow, the Georgia native was more effective in 2022.

The powerful defensive lineman held offers from LSU, Missouri and Florida State but chose the Hurricanes. Barrow marks the fifth transfer for Miami in the spring window – the first on the defensive line. Barrow will help to fill holes left by defensive tackles Jared Harrison-Hunte, who left for SMU, and Thomas Gore, who is in the transfer portal.

Barrow joins a new-look group of ‘Canes along the defensive front. Freshman Armondo Blount and Artavius Jones could see roles early as run stuffers. Barrow will serve as a mentor and role model for the young ‘Canes in the trenches.