Sims: Takeaways from Miami’s series win over BYU

Miami baseball triumphed over the BYU Cougars, securing the first weekend series win in over a month. The ‘Canes had previously lost their last six weekend series. Miami won the first two games of the series but fell in the final game of the series.

In a rare late-season out-of-conference series, the ‘Canes performed well. Here are some takeaways from this late-season series.

The Miami Magic may be back

Miami opened the series in dramatic fashion. Freshman sensation Daniel Cuvet ended the opening game with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the ‘Canes the 3-2 victory. Miami was able to use this momentum in the next game of the series to secure another victory and the first series victory in six weeks. While Miami did drop the series finale, this team looked like the one that was able to deliver in the clutch. Miami needs to be able to build off of that success.

Daniel Cuvet could not be stopped

Cuvet delivered for UM again. With the walk-off single to end the game on Thursday night, he launched a pair of homers the next day. One of Cuvet’s homers was a grand slam and with it, he moved into a tie for the second-most home runs by a UM freshman in program history.

“After four hits yesterday, it kind of took some pressure off,” Cuvet said. “I felt really comfortable in the box. I’ve been working a lot and made some adjustments. It’s an unreal feeling and hard to even describe to someone when it comes together like that.”

This was Cuvet’s second multi-homer game, and he holds the team lead with 17 long balls this season.

“It’s an honor,” Cuvet said. “It’s all just the work I’ve put in. I’ve had so many people in my corner helping me. I can’t thank everyone around me who’s been there for me.”

Miami must use this momentum to finish the season strong.

What was once a promising season is no more. Miami would have to play near-perfect baseball over the next two weeks to finish with a winning record.

“It’s a huge win,” Cuvet said. “It’s going to help us get our momentum back. We’re looking forward to building off this in the next few days, and whatever comes the rest of the season.”

The Hurricanes have two more weekend series remaining this season. Before they hit the road to take on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, the ‘Canes take on FIU at Mark Light Field. UM plays host to the cross-town rival for the last time this season on Wednesday night. The first pitch for that game is set for 6:00 p.m. and can be seen on ACC Network and heard on WVUM 90.5fm.