Hurricanes advance to quarterfinals of the ACC Championship but fall to rival FSU, 1-4

With Virginia Tech’s first-round win over Louisville, it saw the six-seeded Hurricanes in the second round of the ACC Championship.

Miami opened the day by clinching the doubles point, as at the top court, the No. 29-ranked duo of Isabella Pfennig and Xinyi Nong succeeded over Tech’s Katie Andreini and Dariya Radulova, 6-1, and UM’s Leonie Schuknecht and Antonia Balzert pulled a 6-3 victory out against Semra Aksu and Erika Cheng.

Play was halted for Miami’s Alexa Noel and Audrey Boch-Collins, who were up 5-3 on Charlotte Cartledge and Ozlem Uslu at the time of stoppage.

Miami carried its dominant doubles play into the singles matches, as every player earned first-set victories. No. 11 Noel dominated at the top court over Uslu, claiming a 6-2, 6-0 victory. Nong continued the win streak by picking up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Tech’s Laima Frosch, and No. 63 Pfennig sent the ‘Canes to the quarterfinals with her 6-2, 6-1 win over Andreini.

The ‘Canes were able to complete the 4-0 shutout, and play was halted for Balzert, Schuknecht and Boch-Collins, who all led their opponents at the time.

The Canes ‘would live to see another day in North Carolina and took on three-seeded Florida State to advance to the semifinals.

The Seminoles set the tone early, claiming the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. The No. 29-ranked duo of Pfennig and Nong fell at the top court to FSU’s No. 27-ranked duo of Vic Allen and Millie Bissett, 6-1. The Seminoles claimed the opening point with No. 67 Anna Arkadianou and Ellie Schoppe’s dominant 6-2 win over Balzert and Schuknecht. Play was halted for Boch-Collins and Noel, who were down 4-3 to Laura Putz and Cade Cricchio.

Florida State kept rolling along as Bissett opened singles play with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Schuknecht on court four. No. 63 Pfennig grabbed Miami’s only point of the day in her ranked win over No. 33 Schoppe (6-4, 6-4). Balzert just barely fell to FSU’s Arkadianou, 6-4, 6-3, and No. 28 Allen closed things out for the Seminoles with her 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 11 Noel at the top court. Boch-Collins and Nong were both trailing when play was halted.

The ‘Canes will now wait to see if their name is called on the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Selection Show on Monday, April 29.