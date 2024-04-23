Brown, Harrison-Hunte, others enter transfer portal

The spring transfer portal window for football has opened, and Miami has already lost a few pieces.

The most notable member of this group is redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown. A four-star prospect in the class of 2022, Brown flashed in limited action with his electric athleticism. Still, his accuracy struggles put him behind Tyler Van Dyke and Emory Williams on the Hurricanes’ depth chart last season.

Miami brought in quarterbacks Cam Ward and Reese Poffenbarger by way of the portal this offseason. Brown played in the spring game and ended his career at Miami on a high note, making plays with his arm and legs.

Brown isn’t Miami’s only loss from the class of 2022. TreVonte’ Citizen, the eighth-ranked running back from that year, according to 247Sports, did not play a down at Miami after tearing his ACL, LCL and hamstring during practice in fall 2022.

Nyjalik Kelly, the 11th-ranked defensive line prospect of 2022, has also departed. He looked promising in 2022 with four and a half tackles for loss and four sacks but only appeared in four games this season because of an injury. Lastly from that class, transfer offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu was a former three-star recruit who came from Oregon but only played 29 snaps last year and has already committed to Washington.

Also, Miami is losing a consistent rotational piece, as defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte, entering his sixth year, will be leaving. Harrison-Hunte has been with Miami for the last five years and consistently made an impact on the Hurricanes’ front seven. In his last four years, he has totaled 77 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Last season, Harrison-Hunte started in 11 of Miami’s 13 games this season.

From the class of 2023, Kaleb Spencer, a three-star linebacker, has also entered the portal. Spencer made an appearance in six games but did not get much action. According to 247Sports, Spencer was recruited by the recently departed Jahmille Addae, something that could have factored into his decision to leave. With him also goes Jayden Wayne, a top-100 prospect from the same class. Wayne made one start in his freshman year and finished with thirteen tackles.

They join Miami’s leading rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., who announced his decision in March to transfer and has since returned to Ole Miss after transferring to Miami from there two years ago. Parrish, an explosive piece of Miami’s offense, averaged over five yards per carry and recorded 1393 yards from scrimmage in his two years at Miami.

After these moves, Miami will still need to cut down its roster more to reach the 85-scholarship limit to accommodate incoming freshmen and other roster additions. The Hurricanes are also active in the portal and have been linked to several high-profile recruits, including Oregon State running back Damien Martinez.