Canes pick up huge top-40 win in 6-1 drubbing of Wake Forest

Following a tough loss to No. 15 NC State on Friday, the Hurricanes took the quick trip over to Winston-Salem, where they played some of their best tennis so far this season.

Miami’s double pairs proved to be dominant once again, going 4-0 during the road stretch. UM’s Alexa Noel and Audrey Boch-Collins reigned supreme over Wake’s Mia Ahmad and Sankavi Gownder in their 6-1 victory on court three. Miami’s Leonie Schuknecht and Antonia Balzert clinched the doubles point, defeating Krystal Blanch and Casie Wooten, 6-2, on court two. UM’s No. 49-ranked pair of Xinyi Nong and Isabella Pfennig trailed Wake’s Brooke Killingsworth and Marcella Cruz, 5-4, but were bailed out by the clinch.

Balzert and Cruz were the first to hit the courts during the singles portion, and the Deacons received their first point of the day with Cruz’s 6-2, 6-3 victory, but it was all ‘Canes after that. Not only did the Hurricanes notch five consecutive victories, but freshman Maria Paula Vargas picked up her first match win ever as a Hurricane, defeating Ahmad 7-6 (5), 6-3.

After a slow first set from Nong, she bounced back to succeed over Gownder, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. No. 71 Pfennig fought through the adversity of being down 6-1 after the first set but came back firing to win the next two, 6-1, 6-3, completing the team win over the Demon Deacons.

Despite the match being clinched, Boch-Collins finished her match victorious over Nevena Carton, 6-4, 6-4, and No. 14 Noel picked up her eighth ranked win of the season, defeating No. 25 Wooten, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

The Hurricanes will finish off the regular season by taking on both Virginia and Virginia Tech next weekend before the ACC Championships.