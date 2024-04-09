Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier declares for NBA draft

The Miami Hurricanes’ leading scorer and rebounder from this past season, Norchad Omier, has announced his intention to enter the NBA draft. He is currently working with an “NCAA-certified,” which means, by definition, he could retain his college eligibility, per NCAA documents.

Entering the NBA draft while currently maintaining his eligibility is the same thing that Omier did last season with teammate Nijel Pack. Pack has already committed to returning to Miami for his final season.

Omier hopes to be the first Nicaraguan to play in the NBA. If he declares, the most likely Hurricanes to be chosen are Kyshawn George and Wooga Poplar.

Omier was named to the second All-ACC team for his performance this season. The junior averaged 17 points and ten rebounds per game and shot 55.2% from the field, including a career-best 35.3% from three last season.

Miami has welcomed froncourt transfers Lynn Kidd from Virginia Tech and Brandon Johnson from East Carolina this season.

Whatever the future holds for Omier, he has made a lasting impact on ‘Canes basketball.

All stats and data via ESPN or Miami Hurricanes, unless otherwise noted