Hurricanes seal 5-2 win over Boston College at Miami Open

“Today was just really special,” Miami women’s tennis player Isabella Pfennig said after competing at the Miami Open on Friday afternoon. “Just to study at Miami and you’re able to come and watch a tournament like the Miami Open is cool. But to be able to come out and play on these courts is something you will always remember. I mean, this will for sure be one of the two top moments that I talk about with my college experience because it’s so special. No one has the chance to do this, besides us, so it’s just super cool.”

The Canes took on the Golden Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium Friday afternoon at their largest-attended event of the year. The Miami Open attracts more than 300,000 attendees annually from around the globe, and the ‘Canes shined on the big stage with a 5-2 win.

Doubles play began as the No. 56 ranked duo of Pfennig and Xinyi Nong seamlessly took down BC’s Marice Aguiar and Stephanie Sanchez 6-1. The Eagles took Court two as Seren Agar and Nada Dimovska defeated UM’s Antonia Balzert and Leonie Schuknecht 6-2.

Miami clinched the double’s point on court three with Audrey Boch-Collins and Alexa Noel’s 6-3 victory over BC’s Natalie Eordekian and Tola Glowacka.

Noel kicked off singles play on the top court following her doubles win, and she proved successful again. Noel picked up a ranked win, defeating No. 106 Aguiar 6-4, 6-0, to give the Canes a 2-0 advantage. Boch-Collins owned court five, taking down Sanchez 6-1, 6-1, pushing the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-0.

The Eagles scrapped out a win on court three, as BC’s Muskan Mahajan defeated Balzert 6-4, 6-3, but Schuknecht clinched the Hurricanes’ victory on court four by defeating Glowacka 6-3, 6-4.

Pfennig still took the court despite the ‘Canes clinch, and she helped push Miami to five points with her straight-set match victory over Eordekian (6-2, 7-6 (5).

Boston College took the final point with Agar’s win over Nong (6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6).

The experience proved memorable for all who played.