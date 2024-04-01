Miami rowing secures victory at Sunshine State Invite

This weekend, Miami rowing took a road trip to the west coast of Florida for the Sunshine State Invite, where they finished in first place for the second competition in a row.

From day one, Miami’s First and Second Varsity Eight boats won their heats, setting the momentum for the rest of the weekend.

On day two, the First Varsity Eight boat continued the momentum, earning gold in their race with a time of 6:33.69. The boat was led by coxswain Loran Graves. The victory cemented Miami’s first-ever first-place finish in the first varsity eight after competing in the invite for nearly a decade.

The Second Varsity Eight Boat missed gold by just a second to UCF, clocking 6:39.88. And the final varsity eight boat finished in the top five with a time of 7:03.46.

The day ended with Miami’s two varsity four boats finishing in the top five with times of 7:14.92 and 7:28.62, respectively.

The Hurricanes will look to keep this winning streak going, as they host the Miami International Invite this weekend and also travel to Sacramento, Calif. the same weekend for the Lake Natoma Invite.