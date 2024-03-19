Gallery: ‘Canes tennis triumphs over Duke

Redshirt Junior Alexa Noel celebrates a point against Duke at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Jason Hill
Miami Hurricanes women’s tennis pulls out a 5-2 win over #14 Duke on Feb. 23, 2024. The Miami Hurricane had photographers covering the day. Here’s a look back at the action:
Senior Audrey Boch-Collins skillfully backhand returns a ball in a singles match on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Redshirt Junior Alexa Noel celebrates winning a doubles set at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Senior Isabella Pfennig winds up for a backhand during her singles match against Duke University's Shavit Kimchi at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Miami senior Antonia Balzert returns the ball to her Duke opponent on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Elyse Martin
Head Coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews speaks to fifth-year senior Antonia Balzert in between games during her match against Duke University's Katie Codd at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Senior Isabella Pfennig celebrates winning a doubles set against the Blue Devils at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Miami junior Alexa Noel receives the ball to her Duke opponent on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Elyse Martin
Fifth-year senior Antonia Balzert smiles during her singles match against Duke University's Katie Codd at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Senior Leonie Schuknecht and fifth year senior Antonia Balzert celebrate a point in their doubles match against the Blue Devils in at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Senior Isabella Pfennig returns a volley against Duke at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Jason Hill
Fifth-year senior Antonia Balzert lines up a shot during her singles match against Duke University's Katie Codd at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Miami junior Alexa Noel serves the ball to her Duke opponent on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Elyse Martin
Fifth-year senior Antonia Balzert gestures to her teeamates after match point in her singles match win against Duke at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Jason Hill
Redshirt junior Alexa Noel shakes hands with Duke University's Emma Jackson after their match at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher