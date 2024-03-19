Gallery: Vibra Urbana Music Festival

Fans smile while watching Young Miko's set at Vibra Urbana on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Through rain and shine, fans attended the Vibra Urbana music festival on Feb 17-18 to see performances from the world’s top reggaeton artists including Young Miko, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Gale, and others at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Here’s a look back at the weekend:
Young Miko smiles during her performance at Vibra Urbana on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Two women lean on the VIP stage bars to watch the Vibra Urbana Festival, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Photo credit: Nicole Knopfholz Daitschman
Fans scream and sing along while watching Young Miko's set at Vibra Urbana on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Young Miko performs at Vibra Urbana festival on Saturday, Feb. 17, on the main stage. Photo credit: Nicole Knopfholz Daitschman
Farruko performs at Vibra Urbana festival on Saturday, Feb. 17, in the main stage. Photo credit: Nicole Knopfholz Daitschman
Fans come together to attend the Vibra Urbana Festival, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Photo credit: Nicole Knopfholz Daitschman
Two fans hold up a heart to Jay Wheeler during his set at Vibra Urbana on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Jay Wheeler performs his set at Vibra Urbana on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Farruko performs at Vibra Urbana on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Vibra Urbana attendees brave the rainstorms that ultimately lead to evacuation and performance delays on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Backstage dancer performs at Vibra Urbana festival on Saturday, Feb. 17, in the main stage. Photo credit: Nicole Knopfholz Daitschman
Barovier performs at Vibra Urbana on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Vibra Urbana attendees brave the rainstorms that ultimately lead to evacuation and performance delays on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher