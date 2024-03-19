Gallery: Miami men’s tennis defeats UTSA

Sophomore Antonio Prat yells in celebration after winning his match against UTSA's Tomas Pinho at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Miami men’s tennis team snagged a 4-1 win over the University of Texas at San Antonio on Feb. 23, 2024. Here’s a look back at the action:
Sophomore Sam Baumgartner hits a powerful forehand at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Graduate student Vladislav Melnic celebrates after winning a point during his singles match against UTSA's Alan Magadan at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Senior Adrian Burdet makes a leaping backhand return at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Head Coach Aljosa Piric watches his players against UTSA at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Jason Hill
Graduate student Vladislav Melnic hits a forehand during his singles match against UTSA's Alan Magadan at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Graduate Vladislav Melnic celebrates winning a set in a singles match at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Sophomore Antonio Prat lines up a forehand shot during his match against UTSA's Tomas Pinho at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Graduate Student Vladislav Melnic gets ready to serve in his singles match against UTSA at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Jason Hill
Graduate Vladislav Melnic reacts to a tense situation in a singles match at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Sophomore Nacho Serra Sanchez hits a serve during his single's match against UTSA on Feb. 23, 2024, at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Sophomore Antonio Prat celebrates winning a set in a singles match at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman