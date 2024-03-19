Gallery: Miami men’s tennis defeats UTSA

By
Alexandra Fisher
-
Sophomore Antonio Prat yells in celebration after winning his match against UTSA's Tomas Pinho at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher

Miami men’s tennis team snagged a 4-1 win over the University of Texas at San Antonio on Feb. 23, 2024. Here’s a look back at the action:

Sophomore Sam Baumgartner hits a powerful forehand at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Graduate student Vladislav Melnic celebrates after winning a point during his singles match against UTSA's Alan Magadan at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Senior Adrian Burdet makes a leaping backhand return at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Head Coach Aljosa Piric watches his players against UTSA at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Jason Hill
Sophomore Antonio Prat yells in celebration after winning his match against UTSA's Tomas Pinho at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Graduate student Vladislav Melnic hits a forehand during his singles match against UTSA's Alan Magadan at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Graduate Vladislav Melnic celebrates winning a set in a singles match at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Sophomore Antonio Prat lines up a forehand shot during his match against UTSA's Tomas Pinho at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb 23, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Graduate Student Vladislav Melnic gets ready to serve in his singles match against UTSA at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Jason Hill
Graduate Vladislav Melnic reacts to a tense situation in a singles match at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman
Sophomore Nacho Serra Sanchez hits a serve during his single's match against UTSA on Feb. 23, 2024, at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Sophomore Antonio Prat celebrates winning a set in a singles match at the Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo credit: Trevor Castleman