Miami Hurricanes spring golf preview

As the spring semester picks up, the Miami Hurricanes golf team is preparing for an extremely busy spring season.

The Hurricanes’ fall season was full of ups and downs, but they have built up plenty of momentum coming into the spring. After opening the season with a ninth-place finish at the Cougar Classic in South Carolina, they placed sixth out of 10 at the Glass City Invitational in Ohio.

After two mediocre performances, the Hurricanes struggled mightily at the Ruth Chris Tar Heel Invitational. Miami finished 13th out of 14 teams competing and only had one player finish in the top 25 after the final round.

Fortunately for the ‘Canes, it seems this disastrous event was an outlier. The Hurricanes won their next two tournaments, finishing first out of 12 at the Pat Bradley Invitational hosted by FIU as well as the Hurricane Invitational. Miami won the events by 23 strokes and 10 strokes, respectively, with impressive performances from multiple individuals.

As Miami comes into the spring, it’ll be hoping to ride the momentum of its successful ending to the fall. The ‘Canes will likely rely on redshirt junior Sara Byrne, who placed first in their previous two events. Sophomore Olivia Grønborg will also be heavily relied upon after her strong finish to the fall.

The Hurricanes competed in the UCF Challenge, which started on Feb. 4 before heading to Sarasota, Florida to compete in the Spartan Suncoast Invitational. Those two tournaments will conclude their February.

The ‘Canes will then have three events in the first three weeks of March. They will play in the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida to start March, then travel to South Carolina for the Briar’s Creek Invitational. They will conclude their regular season at the Clemson Invitational.

The ACC Championship will take place from April 18–21. The NCAA postseason will kick off on May 6 and conclude on May 8.

If the Hurricanes can successfully carry their momentum into the spring and have a strong second half of the season, they will be looking to make an appearance at the NCAA Championship from May 17–22.