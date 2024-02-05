UM News Briefs: Miami ranks high for STDs, Biden visits South Florida and 2023 was the hottest year on record

U KNOW MIAMI

Miami ranked in the top 25 for STDs

According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Miami sits at number 16 among the national list for cities with the highest amount of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), with a whopping average of 1,221 STD cases per 100 thousand people in the city.

The most prevalent type of STD in Miami’s data is Chlamydia, with 9,080 cases recorded in 2023. Most STDs are curable and treatable, and UM provides confidential STD testing and prevention resources.

The city’s nightlife culture, increased testing in underserved communities or increase in population over recent years may all be contributing factors to the hike in STD cases. Students can get tested through UHealth, or you can visit the CDC website to find a clinic in your area.

IN CASE U MISSED IT

Biden visits South Florida, hoping to revitalize the lost swing state

In an effort to ramp up fundraising for his 2024 re-election campaign, President Biden paid a visit to South Florida on Tuesday along with hopes to diminish the state’s Republican stronghold.

The visit included enticing wealthy donors to boost his fundraising efforts, and it also served as a potential bid to increase his Latino support in Florida, where only around half of the Latin and Hispanic population supported his 2020 campaign.

His influence on voters during Tuesday’s visit still remains in question, as the only immediate reactions were about the heavy traffic due to his quick travel between Palm Beach and Miami.

2023 was the hottest year in recorded history

As summer temperatures increase and winter weather starts to dwindle, it is no surprise that 2023 was crowned the hottest year in recorded history.

Global temperature data records go back to 1850, and last year marked the first time that temperature levels exceeded 1°C every day of the year, taking us back to pre-industrial levels.

“I’m not surprised at all that 2023 was the hottest year on record,” Lauren Novorska, a sophomore studying Environmental Science and Policy, said.

Along with an uptick in surface air temperature, global sea surface temperatures were unsettlingly high and marine heat waves are deepening in our oceans globally, impacting marine wildlife and increasing species displacement.

“Our destruction of nature has pushed our ecosystems out of balance,” Novorska said. “However, I’m still confident that scientists, policymakers, educators and advocates can come together to continue to create change.”