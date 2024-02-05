Hurricanes’ senior bowl participants showcased their talents for the NFL

Humble yet confident is characteristic of three ‘Canes who had the opportunity to play in the 2024 Senior Bowl on Saturday. Safeties Kam Kinchens and James Williams and guard Javion Cohen all performed strongly in Mobile, Alabama, as they played for the American Team but took a 16-7 loss against the National Team.

​Coached by former Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda, each showed a high skill level during the week of practices and the game. Kinchens recorded three tackles and broke up a pass against Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman as he threw to Penn State tight end Theo Johnson.

​In a post-game interview with Symone Stanley on @Symonewiththesports on YouTube, Kinchens says he used the Senior Bowl as an opportunity to showcase his proper skill set and that he is confident in his instincts and ability to recognize plays heading into this year’s NFL Draft.

​“I feel like I’m versatile. I can go play closer to the ball, I can go play man coverage. Whatever the team needs me to do, I can do,” says Kinchens.

​He says he’s also confident in his ability to play a physical game despite hearing doubts, and his Senior Bowl stats prove he can engage that physicality. Kinchens is ranked as the No. 3 safety in the 2024 NFL Draft and the No. 53 player overall.

​Miami guard Javion Cohen shows his versatility this week as well. He has moved around a lot during the game, playing multiple positions, including guard and center. In an interview with @theleaguewinners on YouTube, Cohen says his versatility, ability to adapt, and football knowledge are skills he will carry into the next steps in his football career.

​“Knowing what the left tackle all the way to the right tackle has to do and you’re not even that position. I think that’s the most complicated part that a lot of people don’t see or understand,” says Cohen.

​Cohen has been working on versatility, and he knows that knowing every position’s responsibilities is the key to having a solid offensive line. He credits his high football IQ to playing at Miami, constantly studying film, and always preparing.

​“A lot of credit to Coach Cristobal and Coach Mirabal for teaching me a lot about defenses and my amazing teammates who also are passionate about the game and passionate enough to help me learn these things as well,” he says.

​Cohen is ranked as the No. 1 offensive guard in the NFL Draft after putting on a strong and confident performance in the week of practice and Saturday’s Senior Bowl, and he is ranked as the No. 56 overall player.

​Miami safety James Williams continued the theme of versatility after playing as a linebacker in the Senior Bowl. Since the end of the Hurricanes’ regular season in late November, Williams has put on 15 lbs.

As a linebacker during the Senior Bowl, Williams had five tackles and was the only player on the American Team with a tackler for loss. In this year’s NFL Draft, he is projected to be a fourth-round pick.