Miami beats Boston College in their final regular season game 45-20

Canes’ came to play today against Boston College Eagles in Alumni Stadium in Massachusetts, beating them in dominant fashion 45-20 and showing glimmers of a team close to winning against fifth-ranked FSU and Louisville.

The strong performance was something Miami fans did not get to see consistently this past season; it came too late, but it was a positive way to round out the regular season and secure themselves a bowl game.

The teams entered the game with the duplicate records at 6-5. However, playing the Eagles was a game that Miami should win and had to win to get a postseason, and they did. After a tied first quarter, the ‘Canes overwhelmed BC on offense with an outstanding 21-0 second quarter and were able to carry the lead to the end.

Much like quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s inconsistency during the season, he had a fumble and some incomplete passes in the game. But Van Dyke was able to redeem himself with two touchdown passes to Jacolby George and Colbie Young and throwing for 290 yards. The chemistry between Van Dyke and wide receiver Xavier Restrepo was apparent. Restrepo finished six receptions and 117 yards. It was also a stand-out game from runningback Henry Parrish Jr., who had 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Late addition into the game, back from injury, Don Chaney, came in with some key blocks to allow Tyler Van Dyke clear passing opportunities in the last quarter.

Overall, it was an exciting game for the Hurricanes. Two freshman defenders – linebacker Marcellius Pallium and redshirt defensive lineman freshman Ahmad Moten – both had interceptions as time winded down in the game. The Miami bench rushed and celebrated with them after they had made the plays. Notably, redshirt freshman running back Ajay Allen made the final score on a 30-yard run to close out the game.Even though Boston outscored the Hurricanes in the last quarter, it was not enough to come close; Miami was still the dominant side until the end.

This win should give the Hurricanes momentum going into a bowl game to get a victory after a 1-9 record in bowl games in their last ten appearances. To win in the postseason will be the sign of improvement and progress the team needs going into their third season with Cristobal at the helm.