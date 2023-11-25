Miami WBB remains undefeated after its first game in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament

The Miami Thanksgiving Tournament, hosted at the Watsco Center, is underway as the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) took on the Colgate Raiders (3-1) in the opening game on Friday, November 24. The ‘Canes, while highly favored to win the game, started off rocky, as the Raiders had one of the best shooting games of their early season; yet despite being tied at the half, Miami would go on to extend their undefeated record with a 67-49 win over Colgate.

The Hurricanes started the game out of sync with 10 turnovers, which the Raiders were able to capitalize on to get 15 of their 18 points in the first quarter. Junior guard Lashae Dwyer was able to minimize the Colgate run with four early steals. However, the Hurricanes still struggled to convert offensively. The first quarter ended close, with the Raiders leading 12-18.

Miami made a comeback in the second quarter. Starting off with a 7-0 run, sophomore forward Kyla Oldacre got a steal at half court and took it all the way to the basket, giving the ‘Canes the lead, 19-18. The rest of the quarter would remain close, as Colgate junior guard Taylor Golembiewski kept the Raiders in the game, scoring five of the team’s seven second-quarter points. As the half ended, Miami seemed to be moving in the right direction, slowing the Colgate offense and ending the half tied at 25.

Coming out of the half, senior guard Jaida Patrick led the defense for the Hurricanes. Patrick started the half with a steal and caused a 10-second violation on the Raiders. With Patrick leading on the defensive end, sophomore forward Lazaria Spearman led the ‘Canes comeback on the offensive end, scoring from an assist from Patrick to put the ‘Canes up 27-25.

Spearman continued to lead Miami’s offensive run, going on to score eight points in the quarter and coming up with a crucial steal and assist to junior guard Ja’Leah Williams. Miami ended the quarter with Williams forcing another 10-second violation against the Raiders, as the Hurricanes headed into the fourth quarter with a 43-32 lead.

Coming out in the fourth quarter, Miami continued to extend its lead over Colgate. Patrick continued her defensive dominance at the head of Miami’s full-court press with an early steal and assist to junior guard Jasmyne Roberts, who finished the game as the Hurricanes’ leading scorer with 13 points.

The Hurricanes’ momentum continued with a strong defensive presence, causing two more 10-second violations on the Raiders. As the game got closer to the end, Miami went on a 13-2 run as Roberts completed a four-point play, increasing UM’s lead to 20.

Even with 19 turnovers, Miami could pull out the win as junior guard Ally Steadman sank the final three of the game, giving junior guard Shayeann Day-Wilson her fifth assist.

The Hurricanes will look to bring this momentum into the next game of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament, as they will face East Tennessee State University (4-1) on Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Watsco Center.