Gallery: Canes Football Fall to Cardinals

The Miami Hurricanes came up short 31-38 in their game versus the University of Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023. Here’s a look back at the action:
Junior Kicker Andres Borregales finishes a pregame prayer ahead of Miami’s matchup versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Fifth-year redshirt junior defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte blocks an offensive lineman in the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
The Sunsations perform during a timeout before the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Fourth-year junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke hands the ball off to freshman running back Mark Fletcher, Jr. in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Junior wide receiver Colbie Young extends for the ball in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Junior wide receiver Brashard Smith runs for a touchdown in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Heisman Trophy-winning former University of Miami quarterback Gino Torretta is honored with a jersey retirement at halftime of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Fourth-year redshirt sophomore long snapper Mason Napper runs downfield to cover the Louisville punt returner in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Louisville senior quarterback Jack Plummer looks to the sideline for instructions in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Canes fans pose in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Fourth-year junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke evades a pass rusher in the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Louisville sophomore tight end Nate Kurisky evades defenders in the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.
Players reach for the tipped Hail-Mary pass in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo takes a moment after being tackled short of the end zone in what would have been the game-tying touchdown in the final moment fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.