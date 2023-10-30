Soundtrack the spooky season with these 13 songs

As Halloween creeps up on us, what better way to get into the mood than with a playlist? Check out these 13 songs from The Miami Hurricane to get you in the spooky spirit.

“Monster Mash” – Bobby “Borris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

The perfect mix of bop and scare to transport you back to your childhood Halloween days. Brought to you by the very same who gifted you with “Transylvania Twist” here is another fun, lively monster song.

“Thriller” – Michael Jackson

No Halloween playlist is complete without Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” This classic song summons horror film effects including creaking doors, thunder and wolf howls. If you want to feel chilled to the bone, this song will do just the trick.

“Paint it Black” – The Rolling Stones

“Paint it Black” is a phrase that mirrors pain and is representative of something evil or harmful. This classic rock song with Middle Eastern and Eastern European influences, a steady beat and eerie tone has all the horrifying feels and is a worthy addition to your Halloween soundtrack.

“Red Right Hand” – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Red Right Hand” is an expression from John Milton‘s epic poem “Paradise Lost” which refers to divine vengeance. This southern gothic blues song — which became the theme of the “Scream” movie franchise and crime drama “Peaky Blinders” — is sure to spook you.

“Superstition” – Stevie Wonder

This funk-pop song has a buoyant rhythm and catchy melody, a welcome break from the strangeness of Halloween. Don’t let the horns and bass fool you, though — the lyrics voice the danger of believing in superstitions because of their negative consequences.

“Bad Moon Rising” – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Bad Moon Rising” is another cheerful track that describes the dark concept of an apocalypse. The dichotomy of a scary, looming event expressed through a cheery tune reflects the duality of a world where dire circumstances are masked by ignorant bliss.

“Somebody’s Watching Me” – Rockwell

This Motown beat with a mysterious melody and frightening lyrics is a must-have on your Halloween playlist “Somebody’s Watching Me” has all the rhythm, sound effects and backup vocals you may expect from a creepy Halloween song. What more is there to say?

“Witchcraft” – Frank Sinatra

As a Frank Sinatra fan, I felt it only fair to add this spellbinding love song. Although it is not inherently menacing, it does express the bizarre act of sorcery that can charm someone and render them helpless to the force of love.

“You’re the Devil in Disguise” – Elvis Presley

A wholesome Halloween playlist is incomplete without an appearance from the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. Upbeat and fast-paced, the melody is accompanied by lyrics that depict someone obscuring who they are, a call to the traditional Halloween practice of dressing up in costumes.

“Zombie” – The Cranberries

This song came as a response to the 1993 Warrington bombings, a disaster that killed two young children. This alternative rock and grunge song leaves its metaphorical lyric of “zombie” up for interpretation. Whatever you decide it means, you can’t deny its catchy tune.

“Toxic” – Britney Spears

I’m never let down by Britney Spears and her intoxicating lyrics. “Toxic” will make you feel like you’ve been transported to a haunted house. Though Spears doesn’t outrightly identify anything supernatural or scary, the noise and tone of this song fit the vibe check.

“you should see me in a crown” – Billie Eilish

This song is just creepy — as soon as I heard it, I knew it screamed Halloween. In an interview with Billboard, Billie Eilish said, “I just want it to sound like, if you heard it in a dark room, it’d be scary. So terrifying…but that’s the goal, is to freak everybody out.”

“vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

The lead single on Olivia Rodrigo’s recent album “Guts,” this song speaks about built-up regret of bad decisions, with Rodrigo comparing her lover’s acts of betrayal to that of a vampire. Vampires scream Halloween, but the meaning behind the song adds another layer that may make you think twice about the vampires in your life as the haunting day approaches.