REVIEW: Netflix’s “Choose Love” breaks the fourth wall

Can a movie be so bad that it’s good? Well, “Choose Love” proves that question.

The 70-minute choose-your-own-adventure interface lets users decide Cami Conway’s (Laura Marano) choices in love. As a young woman who unexpectedly becomes caught between three suitors, viewers hold her fate in their home TV remote.

Will she continue with her long-term partner Paul (Scott Michael Foster), reconnect with her first love Jack (Jordi Webber) or fall in love with well-known musician Rex (Avan Jogia)? You get to choose her decisions and watch a variety of endings play out.

Working as a well-paid recording engineer, the days spent at the recording studio do not welcome more creative challenges for Cami’s eager mind. The young professional starts out living in a comfortable, Los Angeles home, but is anxious to start a family of her own. Even though her relationship with Paul, her gorgeous and kind boyfriend of three years, is consistent, she is not ready to settle down and worries that he might propose soon.

As the narrative progresses, Conway, who is still finding what makes her happy, frequently gives viewers choices that can take her to three different endings — continuing her relationship with Paul or ending it for a future with Jack or Rex.

Not all decisions matter — the film, for example, allows audiences to choose whether Cami quits her job, but this does not drastically alter the outcome. The pivotal moment of the play takes place in Cami’s dream sequence, where she chooses one of the three men while asleep.

For Cami to end up with Jack, she must choose him during the dream scene and at the Las Vegas protest finally win him over. To fall head-over-heels for Rex, she must consistently choose him throughout her decisions after the dream sequence to end up together in Paris.

However, if viewers hope she remains with Paul, this choice will occur either during the dream sequence or afterward, following Cami’s decision-making when she travels to Las Vegas.

Viewers also have the option to go back and change previous decisions if they choose to.

Though entertaining at times, the routine can become tiresome when the options don’t affect the plot. But as the title implies, you must choose a suitor for Cami by the end of the film — and without a doubt, you’ll choose love, regardless of the outcome.

Rating: 2.8/5 stars