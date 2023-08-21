Miami soccer draws Florida Atlantic in home opener

The University of Miami women’s soccer team played its first home match of the year against the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

Both teams’ singular goals were within eight minutes of each other right before halftime. This result puts the Hurricanes’ record at 1-0-1 two games into the young season.

Sophomore forward Tusca Mahmoudpour put the ‘Canes on the board 37 minutes into the match with the first goal of her career. Miami head coach Sarah Barnes has put faith in Mahmoudpour, starting her in both games this season after not starting her at all in 2022. Mahmoudpour received the set-up pass from graduate student Emma Tucker, who now has five seasons under her belt for Miami, as well as two assists so far this year.

The Owls quickly answered back, as junior midfielder Michelle Horan found sophomore forward Noa Olivia Ganthier for the game-tying score in the 45th minute.

Miami was outshot 7-4 by the Owls in that first half. FAU had three corner kicks to Miami’s none.

In the second half, Miami created quality scoring opportunities multiple times, but could not find the back of the net to break the stalemate. The Hurricanes attempted four corner kicks and took three shots on net but could not score that crucial second goal to push them over the top.

Meanwhile, graduate student goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais shut out FAU in the second half to keep the game tied at one. Her four saves throughout the entire match were critical for Miami to come away with a point.

The Hurricanes will now play in-state rival Florida at home this Thursday. Kickoff at Cobb Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.