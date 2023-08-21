Gallery: ‘Canes Soccer Draws 1-1 with FAU Owls

By
Jared Lennon
-
Senior forward Katerina Molina battles a defender during the first half of Miami’s game versus Florida Atlantic University at Cobb Stadium on Aug. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

The Miami Hurricanes soccer team drew with the Florida Atlantic University Owls 1-1 in their regular season home-opener at Cobb Stadium on August 20, 2023. Here’s a look back at some moments from the match, captured by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.

‘Canes soccer huddles before their match versus Florida Atlantic University at Cobb Stadium on Aug. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman forward Caroline Hood eyes an opponent during the first half of Miami’s game versus Florida Atlantic University at Cobb Stadium on Aug. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior midfielder Julia Edwards dribbles the ball away from defenders during the first half of Miami’s match versus FAU at Cobb Stadium on Aug. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Cecelia Runner
Graduate student goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais blocks FAU’s goal attempt during the first half of Miami’s match versus FAU at Cobb Stadium on Aug. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Cecelia Runner
Junior midfielder Lauren Meeks dribbles the ball during Miami’s match versus FAU at Cobb Stadium on Aug. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Cecelia Runner
Junior defender Adrianna Serna winds up to kick the ball during Miami’s match versus FAU at Cobb Stadium on Aug. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Cecelia Runner
Graduate student defender Emma Tucker makes her case for a ‘Canes penalty with an official after teammate graduate student defender Taylor Shell was involved in a collision in the penalty area in the final minutes of Miami’s game versus Florida Atlantic University at Cobb Stadium on Aug. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon