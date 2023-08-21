Gallery: ‘Canes Soccer Draws 1-1 with FAU Owls

The Miami Hurricanes soccer team drew with the Florida Atlantic University Owls 1-1 in their regular season home-opener at Cobb Stadium on August 20, 2023. Here’s a look back at some moments from the match, captured by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
