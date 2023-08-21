Gallery: Inter Miami CF II Falls 2-1 to Crown Legacy FC

Forward Bryan Destin fights for the ball during the first half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Inter Miami CF II came up short against Crown Legacy FC, falling 2-1 in their August 19 matchup at DRV PNK Stadium. Here’s a look back at the match:
The Inter Miami CF 2 starting eleven pose ahead of their match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Jack Pymm attacks the ball during the first half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Tyler Hall eyes an open teammate during the first half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Defender Ricardo Montenegro extends for the ball during the first half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Goalkeeper Owen Finnerty covers the ball after making a stop during the first half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Midfielder Alejandro Flores passes during the first half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Israel Boatwright faces a challenge on the ball in the first half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Ricardo Montenegro collides with a Crown Legacy FC player during the second half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Miles Perkovich races for the ball during the second half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miles Perkovich dribbles past an opponent during the second half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Farid Sar-Sar fights for possession during the second half of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Santiago Morales celebrates scoring a header in the 72nd minute of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023. The header was Morales’ first professional goal. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Crown Legacy FC goalkeeper Chituru Odunze makes a save in the final minutes of Inter Miami CF II’s match versus Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Lawson Sunderland and Cameron Johnson take a moment after Inter Miami CF II’s 1-2 loss to Crown Legacy FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.