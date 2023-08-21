Cosford Cinema and CAC to show 11 free films this semester

The Cinematic Arts Commission (CAC) has outdone themselves this fall. Ten out of the eleven films showing this semester came out in 2023, and the line-up features an even mix of comedy, horror, action and animated films.

Head down to the Cosford Cinema every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m. to catch a free CAC screening. Located on the second floor of Dooley Memorial, Cosford gives students an authentic movie theater experience right here on campus.

Check out the full list of films showing this semester:





Aug. 23 & 26

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

This adventure-comedy film based on the Nintendo “Mario” game franchise features the origin story of titular characters Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day). The ensemble voice cast also features stars like Seth Rogen, Keegan Michal-Kay, Fred Armisen and more in supporting roles.

Seen as failures in their family, the two brothers are separated from one another while being transported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) to rescue his brother from Bowser (Jack Black) — who is intent on marrying the princess — no matter what it takes.

Aug. 30 & Sep. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Marvel Studios’ third and final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series sees the famed squad return for one last life-or-death mission. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must navigate life after the death of Gamora, and now he must team up with the other Guardians to rescue Rocket (Bradley Cooper) from an enemy that holds him captive.

This rag-tag team of space defenders has fought difficult villains in the past, but alien scientist High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) proves to be different — and the fate of the entire universe is at risk.

Sep. 6 & Sep. 9

No Hard Feelings

Starring budding actor Andrew Barth Feldman and movie veteran Jennifer Lawrence, R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings” tells the story of 32-year-old Uber driver Maddie and 19-year-old Percy. Facing bankruptcy and the eventual loss of her home, Maddie accepts a Craigslist ad posted by Percy’s parents to date their son in exchange for a premium car.

Sep. 13 & 16

The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney Pictures presents another of its classic Disney princess films in this live-action adaptation. Singer-songwriter Halle Bailey plays mermaid princess Ariel, who is fascinated with the human world. Her longing for adventure — and growing love for Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) — leads her to strike a deal with sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) and trade her voice for human legs.





Sep. 20 & 23

Asteroid City

Set around 1955, the film features a group of space cadets and a family who get trapped in a small town due to unforeseen circumstances. Taking the play-within-a-play approach, a play called “Asteroid City” is shown within the movie telling this story.

Directed by Wes Anderson, Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson star alongside a star-studded cast that boasts acting legends like Tom Hanks and younger stars like Margot Robbie.

Sep. 27 & 30

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Set in 1969, this film follows archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and his estranged goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who are trying to locate a legendary dial before Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who now works as a scientist for NASA. The duo must retrieve the ancient artifact before Voller, who plans to alter the outcome of World War II with it.

Oct. 4 & 7

Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse

Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) reunites with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) for a trip across the Multiverse where he encounters a team of Spider-People known as the Spider City. Faced with a new threat, Miles finds himself clashing with the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero. Who knows — seeing this at Cosford just might be your canon event.

Oct. 18 & 21

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in the film series’ seventh installment. Ethan and the Impossible Mission Force team face off against “the Entity,” a mysterious rogue AI that threatens humanity. Facing this all-powerful foe, Ethan must prevent it from falling into the wrong hands while prioritizing the mission above all else — even the lives of his loved ones.





Oct. 25 & 28

The Blackening

“The Blackening” follows seven friends staying at a cabin in the woods, who find themselves trapped with a masked killer seeking revenge. To stay alive, the group must put their street smarts and horror movie knowledge together to outsmart the murderer. A dark comedy, this movie satirizes racial stereotypes and horror film tropes, showing that both people and cinema can exist outside of societal bounds.

Nov. 8 & 11

Oppenheimer

Is there more to “Oppenheimer” than bombs? Find out at the Cosford Cinema if you haven’t already seen it in theaters.

Based on true events that occurred during WWII, the film documents the work that led to the world’s first-ever nuclear explosion on July 16, 1945. Follow Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. (Matt Damon), physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and a team of scientists as they create the atomic bomb for the top-secret Manhattan Project.

Nov. 29 & Dec. 2

Barbie

Already the second highest-grossing film of 2023 in just a month after its release — and soon to beat “Super Mario Bros.” for the top spot — “Barbie” will close the free film season at Cosford.

Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are enjoying their highly-saturated, seemingly-perfect lives in Barbie Land when a trip to the real world turns their lives upside down. Watch as the pair embark on a journey of self-discovery complete with musical numbers, a stacked ensemble cast and an abundance of hot pink.