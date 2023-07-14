Campus 101: Navigating the U

As a 239 acre campus with nine undergraduate colleges, six residential communities (with one on the way) and a plethora of classroom and student life buildings, the University of Miami is not always easy to get around. Here are some must-know areas located throughout campus.

Shalala Student Center

Named after former UM President Donna E. Shalala, the Shalala Student Center overlooks Lake Osceola and is home to many student-favorite locations. On-site dining options include Starbucks and The Rathskeller, a student-run restaurant with a large indoor seating area and outdoor gliders that provide views of the lake.

Located outside of the student complex, students can sit and relax on “the steps.” In addition to Starbucks and “The Rat,” Instamarket has 24-hour on-the-go food and drink options including a Yokai ramen vending machine. The Corner Deli provides Kosher food options and is the only dining location other than the dining halls to accept meal swipes.

Inside the complex, seating is available throughout the three floors of the building, including on the third floor balcony, where Drake filmed the music video for “God’s Plan.” The first floor features a 24-hour study lounge for the long nights and the second houses student organization suites and conference rooms where campus activities and meetings are held.

Whitten University Center

The Whitten University Center (UC) in the center of campus. The prominent UC location is the Campus Store, which sells UM merchandise as well as textbooks and other school supplies. The Campus Store also has a technology store where students can purchase electronics, such as computers, tablets and phones, and get devices repaired.

Across from the Campus Store is a study lounge and UM Admissions. The Hurricane Food Court within the UC has a variety of restaurants, including a 24-hour market with snack and drink options. Across from the food court is Tacos & Tattoos, a Miami-based chain restaurant, and an outdoor pool.

Herbert Wellness Center

Use of the Hebert Wellness Center is included in student tuition. Some of the spaces in the Center include a large fitness room with cardio and weight-lifting equipment, a walking track, an indoor pool, multi-purpose rooms and sports courts.

For those who enjoy a more structured workout, the Center holds fitness classes that students can take part in by signing up on the Herbert Wellness Center website. Club and intramural sports are also run through the Center, many of which hold practice and games on the Intramural Sports (IM) Fields behind the Center.

Lennar Foundation Medical Center

Lennar is located a few minutes away from the Herbert Wellness Center and provides outpatient healthcare services for students on the first floor of the building. The center is designed for maximum comfort and includes amenities such as an outdoor lounge, a piano, artwork and stress-relieving activities.

Richter Library

As the biggest library on campus, Richter is a popular study spot for UM students. On the first floor, students will find study rooms, group study areas, the Main Circulation desk, which loans out items such as laptops and chargers to students and a creative studio where students can rent out equipment.

To the back of the first floor is The Learning Commons, a place where students can receive help with math, writing assignments and other academic work. More study rooms are available on the second floor, which also has a quiet study area. For students who prefer to study in complete silence, the “Stacks,” located on floors four to seven and nine, is a silent study zone that houses the majority of library books in Richter.

Computers and printers are located throughout the library for student use.

Watsco Center

The Watsco Center is an 8,000-seat arena serving the UM community that hosts a variety of events, including guest speakers, concerts, orientation and sporting events. One recent guest of Watsco was Pitbull, who was brought to campus by What Matters To U, an agency of UM’s Student Government that hosts discussions which aim to engage the student body.

Watsco hosts the annual Hurricane Productions Homecoming Concert, which was headlined by Flo Rida last year. Home to UM’s basketball and volleyball teams, students also look forward to “packing the Wat” on game days and cheering on their favorite team.