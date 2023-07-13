Ain’t no party like a UM party: Upcoming events this fall

Florida natives already know how much the city has to offer, but those coming from out-of-state or small towns might be overwhelmed by the number of things to do.

So, skip the Google search and check out The Miami Hurricane’s top events happening on and off-campus this semester.

Cosford Cinema and ‘Canes Night Live

Did you know we have a movie theater on campus? Every Wednesday and Saturday, the Cinematic Arts Commission (CAC) hosts weekly movies at the Cosford Cinema located on the second floor of Dooley Memorial. They show a combination of eleven films recently screened in theaters and two throwback films, so no matter what your movie preferences are, you’ll find one to enjoy.

If you’re booked on Wednesdays and Saturdays, then ‘Canes Night Live (CNL) might be the place for you. This Hurricane Productions committee hosts monthly Friday night events, with themes taking inspiration from current trends and student body input. Between a roller skating rink, bull riding and a haunted house, CNL knows how to host fun events that make a Friday night on campus worthwhile.

Homecoming Week

From Oct. 23-28, get ready for green and orange to become your most-worn colors. The festivities during Homecoming Week are unforgettable and the school spirit is unmatched.

Between the organized cheer competition on Lakeside Patio, Friday night fireworks and boat burning on Lake Osceola, Homecoming concert held at the Watsco Center and Saturday afternoon football game at Hard Rock Stadium, Homecoming week will be one to remember.

Hispanic Heritage Month

Around mid-September, don’t be surprised to find the iconic U Statue dressed from head to toe in vibrant flags and colored banners — Miami, after all, is known as the “Gateway to Latin America.” Sep. 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

UM organizations like the Alliance of Latin American Students (ALAS), the Office of Multicultural Students Affairs (MSA) and the Latin Leadership Council collaborate and host various events from until Oct. 15.

Last year’s month-long celebration included opening and closing ceremonies filled with music, food and giveaways, a roundtable discussion, a service day and more. Don’t miss out on this lively celebration of Hispanic culture.

Fantasy Fest

If you’re wondering why UM’s campus is dead from Oct. 20–29, look no further than Key West’s Fantasy Fest. Each October, people from all over descend upon the island for a 10-day Halloween party full of costumes and parades.

The festival is a welcome break from Miami’s typical going-out experiences, and students looking to switch it up will appreciate the famous retail stores, restaurants and nighttime spots on the famous Duval Street.

Miami Carnival

Miami Carnival season attracts people worldwide to South Florida to experience this celebration of Caribbean culture. Every year, event organizers deliver high-energy performances and a star-studded lineup while carnival-goers show off their bedazzled costumes.

Miami Carnival events will take place from Sep. 30 – Oct. 8 at Central Broward Regional Park and the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Center. Tickets are currently available and prices range from $15-$240.

III Points

Known for its indie aesthetic and on-site roller skate rink, III Points Music Festival stands apart from others. This year’s festival will take place in Wynwood on Oct 21 and 22, featuring a lineup of artists like Skrillex and Iggy Pop, among others.

With eight stages set to welcome on-the-rise global acts and massive murals featuring live graffiti, III Points is a festival to look forward to.

Vibra Urbana

Fondly called “the biggest reggaeton festival in the U.S.,” you will want to cross Vibra Urbana off of your bucket list. The annual music festival provides a multicultural experience for both Miami locals and reggaeton enthusiasts.

Last year’s festival saw stars like Maluma and J Balvin, up-and-coming artists like YOVNGCHIMI and Young Miko and old-school legends like Don Omar and Chencho Corleone.

Though details like the date, location and lineup have yet to be announced, you can sign up for emails on Vibra Urbana’s website.

Miami Art Week

Art Basel, Design Miami, Art Miami — with so many names for different art-related events, it’s confusing to keep track of them all. Yet, each of these fairs all fall under the umbrella of Miami Art Week, which takes place this year from Dec. 5-10.

The main event known as Art Basel happens at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where artists from all over the world showcase their work amidst a week packed with events.

Nearby in a giant tent, Design Miami also showcases work more centered around furniture, jewelry and other design objects. And for those who don’t want to trek all the way to South Beach, Art Miami encompasses a number of galleries and exhibits all over the city, with its main event located downtown on Biscayne Bay.

With these fairs occurring right after final exams, what better way to celebrate than a weekend full of art?